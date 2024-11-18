Alumnus recognised for his support of education and sport

Steve Thompson, MBE, MD of Dagenham & Redbridge FC, has been nominated for a prestigious Further Education (FE) Hall of Fame Award.

Steve, a Barking & Dagenham College alumnus, is being recognised for his contributions to further education and to young people, in particular youth sport.

The FE Hall of Fame which is organised by the Association of Colleges, honours outstanding contributions made by further education alumni. Colleges across the country are invited to nominate individuals but only three will be chosen and announced as this year’s winners in December.

Previous winners from Barking & Dagenham College include Idris Elba and Shaun Escoffery.

Steve’s connection with Barking & Dagenham College began in the late 70s when Steve completed his business studies qualification at the College. Whilst he began excelling in his professional roles, Steve’s passion for youth football also started to shine through. In fact, it saw him become a member of the management committee for Dagenham FC just a few years after obtaining his college qualifications. Today, he has served as Managing Director of Dagenham & Redbridge FC for over 15 years!

As the Daggers jointly run Barking & Dagenham College’s Football Academy, close links between the college and Steve have remained throughout and Steve is a regular visitor to the college and an avid supporter of further education. Indeed he served as a Governor of Barking & Dagenham College from 2002 to 2012, and chaired the Audit Committee from 2007 to 2012, playing a key role in the college’s governance and financial oversight.

In the wider community, Steve’s contributions are extensive. He has held leadership positions, including chairing the Barking & Dagenham Safer Neighbourhood Board from 2009 to 2024, the Stop and Search Monitoring Group from 2012 to 2023, and the May & Baker Community Trust since 2012. He was also recognised as a Freeman of the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham in 2008 and awarded an MBE in 2013 for his services to sport and young people, highlighting his long-term dedication to the community, particularly in supporting youth sports.

Errol Parker, Curriculum Manager for Sport and Protective Services at Barking & Dagenham College said:

“Steve is always there to support our students, and the college, and regularly attends important events, such as our annual Skills Show. His achievements are inspiring to others and his unwavering commitment to both his local community and the world of sport are second to none.

“Steve is highly regarded and respected in the local and wider community and his achievements are a testament to the impact one person can have through dedication, leadership, and service, inspiring others to actively engage in and improve their own communities.

“He is a strong advocator of further education and development of vocational skills for young people, in particular, those on the academy programme and those who have completed their apprenticeships with us as well. I have been fortunate to work with Steve for over 16 years now so nominating him for this Award was an easy decision – Steve has done so much for our students and our College and we can’t thank him enough. This is well deserved recognition.”