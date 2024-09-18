Ambitious Antoni’s Passion for Public Services

A Response Officer for Staffordshire Police has thanked his ‘passionate’ former lecturers at Stoke on Trent College for helping him secure a career in public services.

Antoni Sadula studied Level 3 Public Services at the college between 2017 and 2019, and has since joined the local police force in Leek, covering part of the Staffordshire Moorlands.

Antoni, has now become the latest person to join the Made at Stoke on Trent College alumni network, which brings together and celebrates the achievements of former students, with the aim of inspiring current learners.

He was always keen to go into public services, with visits from the military and Staffordshire Police during his studies, reaffirming his passion to move into public sector work.

Antoni had ambitions to join the RAF as a pilot but decided to join Staffordshire Police following the completion of his course in 2019. He was also part of Challenge South Africa, the college’s flagship enrichment programme, in his final year studying; which was an unforgettable experience for him.

Antoni Sadula, Response Officer at Staffordshire Police said:

“I think the extracurricular provided by the college is what made it stand out. I was part of Challenge South Africa in 2019, and that was one of the highlights from my college years. The teachers were really passionate about teaching public services.

Having recently completed a 3-year apprenticeship degree with Staffordshire Police as part of his role, Antoni has ambitions to move into different areas of the force.

“At the moment I am a Response Officer, and I’m hoping to move into the tactical side with dogs, firearms and traffic or potentially Empass, which is the police helicopters and observe on that, so when there is a pursuit, I will be giving instructions to the ground.”

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO & Principal at Stoke on Trent College said:

“It’s really exciting to have Antoni join our Made at Stoke on Trent College alumni network. His story will resonate with our Public Services learners and show them what they can achieve here at Stoke on Trent College.”

Dave Hopley, Assistant Principal Student Experience said:

“It’s fantastic to hear inspiring stories from people such as Antoni, who have taken forward skills they have learned at Stoke on Trent College and gone on to thrive in their chosen career path.”