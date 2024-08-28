Angelo sets his sights high for a career in the fire service

Angelo Grainger, a Level 3 Public Services student at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), is preparing for a career in the fire service after successfully completing his course with Distinction Star, Double Distinction grades.

Angelo is the latest featured student in the College’s ‘Your Life. Your Rules.’ campaign. The series of case study videos showcase the journeys of BSDC students, aiming to encourage prospective learners to consider vocational education as a viable and enriching post-GCSE option.

Speaking about his studies at BSDC, Angelo said: “What I enjoyed most about my course was the people – the teamwork dynamic really made it. I gained numerous skills – leadership, teamwork, and communication are all massively important. My confidence improved a lot, as well as my ability to solve problems. I’ve learned skills that I can use anywhere in life.”

During his course, Angelo has taken part in a range of exciting expeditions, including a Coast-to-Coast challenge where he cycled from one side of England to the other, a rock climbing expedition in Spain and climbing Mount Snowdon.

Speaking about the expeditions, Angelo said “I’ve had an incredible time – I’ve not only gained resilience with the long, hard days but the sense of accomplishment and achievement that you couldn’t get anywhere else.”

Angelo’s story demonstrates the advantages of vocational learning and the extensive opportunities available at BSDC. Having completed his Level 3 Public Services course, Angelo is now set on pursuing a career in the fire service.

Driven by a strong desire to help others, Angelo found the Public Services course to be an ideal preparation for his career aspirations. “I have always wanted to help people, so this course was a good way to set myself up for a career doing that. The course gave me everything I wanted, which was to improve my skills, learn more about myself and learn more about the world. I would 100% recommend the course – I just wish I could do it all again!”

The college’s ‘Your Life. Your Rules.’ campaign is showcasing a series of full-time students sharing their experience of vocational learning and how their learning journey has put them on track to achieve their goals of university study or employment. It aims to dispel common myths about vocational study and help potential learners and their parents better understand the options available after GCSEs.

To view Angelo’s video go to https://vimeo.com/996228780 or more information on studying at Burton and South Derbyshire College, go to www.bsdc.ac.uk/your-life-your-rules.