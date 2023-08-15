Shopping Cart

Animal Management Students Explore Pastures New in Barcelona

SERC August 15, 2023
0 Comments

In June, nine Animal Management students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) took part in an exciting two-week work and study experience in Barcelona, fully funded by the Turing scheme.

The students, from Bangor, Downpatrick and Lisburn Campuses, worked with Spanish grooms at the prestigious Club de Polo de Barcelona, a sporting club dedicated to promoting, developing, and practising physical sporting activities such as Equestrian, Hockey, Paddle, Polo, and Tennis.

The participating students were: Anna Glover (Dundonald); Hana Downie (Dundonald); Kate Enright (Downpatrick); DJ Hynes (Newry); Beth Stewart (Portadown); Cheyenne Brown (Lisburn); Hannah Stones (Saintfield); from the Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Animal Management; Katie O’Reilly (Dundonald) studying the Pearson BTEC HNC in Animal Management; and Rebecca Watson (Bangor) studying the Pearson BTEC HND in Animal Management.

Jonathan Cash, Deputy Head of School, Animal Management says,

“The students experienced first-hand working with horses and taking part in various roles, including an introduction to equine behaviour and handling, managing thoroughbred horses, maintaining equine health and welfare, animal feeding, and facilities cleaning.

“During their leisure time, the students visited Barcelona Zoo, which included a guided tour, the opportunity to get to know the animals living in the zoo, their normal routines and behaviours, and an insight into the work developed by professionals in the animal care sector, among other activities. The students also enjoyed a Flamenco show consisting of folk music and dance from Spain, believed to have developed from art forms in Andalusia over several centuries. They also took part in a treasure hunt called ‘The Artist’, leading them through the neighbourhood of El Born, where Picasso once lived.”

Visit Serc to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

Published in: Education
SERC
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

