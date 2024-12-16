Applications Open for Malorie Blackman Scholarships 2025

City Lit is thrilled to announce the return of the Malorie Blackman Scholarships for Unheard Voices, offering budding writers the chance to pursue their creative dreams. Applications for the 2025 scholarships are now open, providing a unique platform for aspiring writers to have their voices heard and their talent nurtured.

Launched by City Lit in 2020, the scholarships offer three annual awards of up to £1,000 each, designed to fund one year’s study within City Lit’s renowned Creative Writing Department. These awards aim to champion ‘unheard voices’ by supporting underrepresented and emerging writers from a diverse range of backgrounds.

The scholarships are named in honour of acclaimed author and former City Lit student Malorie Blackman OBE, who serves as Patron of the School of Culture and Communications and plays an instrumental role in selecting the final award winners. Malorie Blackman, renowned for her groundbreaking work in children’s literature, credits City Lit as a pivotal part of her own creative journey, having studied here since the late 1980s. Her illustrious career includes numerous accolades and an OBE for services to literature in 2008.

Who Can Apply?

The Malorie Blackman Scholarships for Unheard Voices are open to anyone with a passion for writing and a demonstrable talent for storytelling. Applicants from underrepresented groups are particularly encouraged to apply. This includes (but is not limited to):

Writers with disabilities

Members of minority communities and BAME writers

Members of the LGBTQ+ community

Refugees

Writers from lower socioeconomic backgrounds

City Lit CEO and Principal Mark Malcomson CBE expressed his pride in the continued success of the scholarship program:

“Creative Writing has an amazing heritage at City Lit, with so many renowned writers having honed their craft with us over the last century. Malorie Blackman, one of our most celebrated alumni, is a true inspiration. Her connection with City Lit demonstrates the transformative power of creative writing courses in shaping a writer’s career. We are excited to see what this next generation of writers, supported by the scholarships, will bring to the world.”

City Lit’s Creative Writing Department boasts a century-long heritage of supporting new talent and fostering creativity. From absolute beginners to experienced writers, courses are designed to inspire and challenge students of all levels. With both online and in-person learning options, City Lit provides the flexibility to learn in a way that suits your lifestyle.

Key Dates: