Aston University named the Sunday Times University of the Year Runner Up for Graduate Employment

Aston University is the University of the Year Runner Up for Graduate Employment in The Times and Sunday Times University Guide 2024

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide now ranks Aston University at 38 th nationally, an improvement of seven places compared to 2023

The university is ranked at 18 for graduate prospects and at 22 for continuation rate

Aston University has been named the Runner Up of the Sunday Times University of the Year for Graduate Employment.

The newspaper has just published the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024, which ranks Aston University at 38th nationally, climbing seven places compared to the 2023 guide.

Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University, said that this achievement is testament to the relevance and quality of the university’s courses, and the hard work and support of all the university’s staff.

The Guide ranks Aston University at 18th for graduate prospects, a reflection on the success of the university’s graduates in entering high-skilled employment or graduate-level further study within 15 months of completing their studies. This is an improvement of 17 places compared to 2023. The university also ranked an impressive 22nd for continuation rate, which is the percentage of full-time undergraduate students still in higher education after one year.

Aston University staff dedicate much time and resources to student support, with various initiatives and programmes available to support students during their studies and following graduation. This includes counselling and mental health support, academic support, employment, welfare and finance advice.

Six subjects have improved their rankings by more than 20 places compared to 2023 – Biological Sciences, Economics, English, Law, Politics and Psychology. 15 subjects in total have climbed up the rankings. The subject rankings are based on student satisfaction, research quality, entry standards, and graduate prospects.

Professor Subic said:

“I am delighted with the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide recognition of the educational excellence and relevance of Aston University programmes. This latest success builds on other excellent results achieved by Aston in national and international rankings recently, including being named among the top 25 universities in the UK in the 2024 Guardian University Guide and improving by more than 100 places in the recent 2024 QS World University Rankings. The ranking demonstrates the commitment of our staff to deliver an exceptional teaching and learning environment for our students, coupled with sector leading employability outcomes.

“We will continue to build on this success to ensure our students are ready for work and life, in line with our new Aston 2030 Strategy.”

​

Published in