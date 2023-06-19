ATTFE College hold VIP Planetarium Event, raising awareness and funds for the Sherwood Observatory’s Science Discovery Centre and Planetarium

ATTFE College hosted a VIP Planetarium event on Friday 16th June 2023 in Caunton. The college worked closely with planetarium staff to invite over 75 guests who enjoyed an afternoon of food, planet inspired mocktails and updates about plans for the development of Sherwood Observatory’s Science Discovery Centre and Planetarium.

ATTFE College Adult and Programme of Study (PoS) learners helped prepare, set up and staff the event. Our adult catering learners produced and served the guests afternoon tea style food. Our digital skills learners created table name places, and menus. Whilst our Programme of Study (PoS) learners created table centre pieces and served space themed mocktails.

ATTFE College Principal, Liz Barrett OBE shared

‘We are incredibly grateful to Sir John Peace the Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire and his family for kindly hosting this event. The planetarium project based in Ashfield has the potential to become a national visitor attraction and a centre of excellence for STEM. To have such a facility at the heart of our community is incredibly exciting and will enable residents and future generations to really reach for the stars.’

A massive thank you to all involved, helping raise awareness and funds for the project.

#CommunityImpact #InThisTogether

Published in