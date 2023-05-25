ATTFE College Welcome 16 Principals from the South African Public Colleges Organisation – SAPCO

ATTFE College had the privilege of welcoming 16 South African Principals to visit them on Wednesday 24th May 2023. The principals had the opportunity to meet the leadership team, followed by a welcome presentation from our Principal and Vice Principal showcasing all that ATTFE College do. They then visited classes to experience lifelong learning. The principals then headed over to the colleges own radio station, Takeover Radio 106.9fm, where they had the opportunity to be interviewed by learners and even broadcast live on air. They also visited the United Reformed Church to see some more of our teaching space.

The principals ended their visit at our Community Hub in the local shopping centre, where they enjoyed food catered by our catering learners and tutors. Thank you to Orchard Primary and Nursery School choir for singing for our guests.

Principal Liz Barrett OBE said ‘ATTFE were incredibly privileged to host the visits. Staff and learners enjoyed sharing the lifelong learning activities that they are involved in, and the impact that ATTFE College has within the communities that it serves.’

