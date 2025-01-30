AUCSO announces Annual Awards 2025 shortlist. The names are out!

The Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO), the leading organisation for security professionals working in Higher and Further Education around the world, has announced its Annual Awards 2025 shortlist.

With the ‘best of the best’ now selected as a shortlist, winners will be announced on Wednesday 9 April 2025 at the AUCSO Gala Dinner and Awards Evening which will take place at The Slate at the University of Warwick.

The Awards’ ceremony forms part of the 2025 AUCSO Annual Conference and AGM taking place from Monday 7 April to Wednesday 9 April 2025 be held at the University of Warwick and hosted by Mark Kennell, Head of Community Safety & Security at the University of Warwick.

This year’s Conference’ theme is ‘Safe Spaces’ and will see over 200 delegates attend from Higher Education organisations in the UK and Ireland, Australia, USA, Qatar as well as a large contingent from Europe.

The Annual Awards celebrate the outstanding work security teams have achieved within their institutions during 2024.

The awards shortlist is:

AUCSO Security Officer of the Year

Peter Goddard, University of Exeter

Leroy Williamson, University of Salford

Leroy Gayle, University of Salford

Raju Dhakal, University of Reading

Thomas Meredith, University of Staffordshire

Mohammed Nawaz, University of Birmingham

Awarded to the Security Officer who has consistently performed to a high degree of excellence and professionalism going above and beyond the usual expectations of their job role.

AUCSO Security Team of the Year

Delta Team, Coventry University

Alpha Team, Coventry University

Security Team, Oxford Brookes University

Campus Support, Edge Hill University

Northumbria University Security, Northumbria University

Security & Safety, Teesside University

Security Services, University of Reading

Campus Safety & Security Team, University of Staffordshire

Awarded to the Security Team whose teamwork or involvement in an incident has required them to perform outside the requirements of their job role, displaying courage and determination in dealing with incidents and supporting the Campus community.

AUCSO Security Manager of the Year

Lorna Wallington, University of York

Russell Wardale, Edinburgh Napier University

Ahmed Mohamed, Oxford Brookes University

Dave Davis, Hurst College

Barry Palmer, SOAS

Awarded to the Security Manager how has introduced innovations which have added value to their institution, positively participated in the wider security community, led to positive changes in reducing Security Risks and has consistently demonstrated leadership across the Security Team.

AUCSO Initiative of the Year

Cardiff Metropolitan University

Leiden University

University of Birmingham

University of Reading

Awarded to the security team who has introduced a unique innovative initiative which has added value to the Security Operation and the institution.

Commenting on the awards shortlist, AUCSO Chief Operating Officer, Julie Barker, says:

“We are delighted to unveil this year’s awards shortlist, which showcases an incredible range of universities from across the UK and Europe

As in previous years, the competition has been extraordinarily strong, with so many outstanding submissions making it a real challenge to narrow down the shortlist. We’re eagerly anticipating the opportunity to celebrate the winners at our 41st Anniversary Conference this April.”