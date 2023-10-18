Audencia goes up by 9 places in the Financial Times 2023 Executive MBA ranking

Audencia’s Executive MBA programme is placed 90th in the world in the Financial Times’ prestigious 2023 EMBA ranking published on 15th October. It has moved up 9 places since last year. Only 12 French programmes are featured in the top 100 ranking.

In 2022, Audencia’s Executive MBA programme entered the Financial Times’ ranking of the top 100 best EMBA programmes in the world. This year, the school has moved up 9 places.

In particular, the Financial Times highlights the quality of the professional experience of Audencia’s Executive MBA participantsprior to starting the programme, based on the degree of seniority in their job, the length of time they have held their position, the size of the organisation they work for and their professional experience abroad. On this criterion, Audencia has jumped from 40th best worldwide in 2022 to 31st this year.

Audencia was also rewarded for the international dimension of its programme, which is ranked 30th best international course experience, thanks to its two study trips.

Finally, Audencia’s EMBA programme lives up to participants’ expectations with an alumni satisfaction score of 9.15 out of 10.

As a result, the school continues to make significant progress overall in the Financial Times rankings. In September, the school climbed 20 places to 27th position worldwide in the Masters in Management ranking.

