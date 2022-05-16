Author shares life experience with Fife College students and staff at wellbeing event

Author Aidan Martin shared his life journey with Fife College students and staff at the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline recently.

Aidan, the author of Euphoric Recall, a memoir about his recovery from extreme trauma and addiction while growing up in West Lothian, described his survived experiences with suicide, violence, and severe mental health issues.

Open and honest about his struggles and how he has overcome them, Aidan has been working with Education establishments in Scotland, including prison learners, talking about his book and the themes within such as addiction, trauma, education, and rehabilitation.

Aidan has gone on to return to education, studying social care and social sciences before recently completing his MSc in Social Work at Glasgow Caledonian University.

Part of the College’s Stress Reduction Week, the event with Aidan, which was also streamed online, was attended by over 250 students and staff.

Arranged by the Health and Wellbeing team, Stress Reduction week hosted several in-person and online events, in partnership with organisations such as NHS Fife and Togetherall, to help support students.

Aidan said:

“It was an absolute pleasure to be the guest speaker at the wonderful Fife College. To be part of such a progressive, forward-thinking environment, discussing serious topics that have never been more culturally relevant, was poignant.

“But to do so in such a warm, inviting environment, highlights that the tide is turning in our society. We are creating positive changes together. Thank you to all the incredible staff and students, both in-person and watching virtually, for making this possible.”

Carol Hunter, Health and Wellbeing Adviser at Fife College, said:

“It was a privilege for the college to welcome Aidan to speak with our students and staff as part of our Stress Reduction Week for Students.

“After being introduced to Aidan and reading his book I knew instantly that students and staff would gain so much from hearing about his story.

“Aidan delivered such an open and honest discussion around addiction and trauma, but with humour, hope and inspiration – the feedback from the event has been phenomenal. We are now looking to provide the content of our session to more students, including our Prison learners. We look forward to working again with Aidan in the future.”

The College is also set to host its first-ever Wellbeing Conference next month (17 June). Open to everyone with an interest in wellbeing, the event will also take place at the Carnegie Conference Centre and feature talks from 10 inspiring speakers and stalls by 30 wellbeing related organisations. There will also be three wellbeing related activities for those in attendance to take part in.

Photograph attached: (left to right) Angela Grindle, Student Engagement Coordinator at Fife College Students’ Association (FCSA), Carol Hunter, Health and Wellbeing Adviser, Aidan Martin, Fiona Morrison, Employability Adviser at Fife College and John Blakey, Lead Adviser – Wellbeing Guidance at Fife College are pictured at the recent Conversation with Aidan Martin event at the Carnegie Conference Centre.

Published in