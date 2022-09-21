Barnsley College launches new adult and part-time course guide

Want to take the next step towards reaching your dream career, improve your skills or looking to get back into employment? Barnsley College can help you to achieve your career goals.

Barnsley College has launched a new Adult Learning course guide, featuring a wide range of courses and qualifications available to adults who wish to carve out a career or simply explore a hobby.

A variety of part-time courses are available including Accounting; Animal Care; Art, Graphics and Fashion; Beauty; Business; Catering; Childcare and Education Professions; Computing and Digital; Construction; Engineering; Essential Skills; English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL); Hairdressing; Health, Science and Social Care Professions; Leadership and Management; Learning for Living and Work; Media and Photography; Music and Performing Arts; Public Services; and Sport.

If you want to improve your job prospects, improve your reading, writing, numeracy and English speaking skills, or simply help your children with their homework, then our range of Maths and English qualifications are designed to help your reading, writing and numeracy skills. Courses are offered from entry level to GCSE and many are free, subject to eligibility.

A craft or hobby course is an excellent opportunity to try something new. We offer affordable courses in a variety of subjects including Cake Decorating, Ceramics, Silversmithing/Jewellery Making, and Photography for Beginners.

All courses are taught by expert tutors and students can enjoy all the benefits of the College’s state-of-the-art buildings and fantastic facilities with courses for everyone.

