Barnsley College’s class of 2022 to graduate and process through the town centre

Graduands will be parading through part of Barnsley town centre led by a brass band as part of their graduation from Barnsley College, and residents are encouraged to come out and show their support.

The class of 2022 cohort will be processing from the College’s Old Mill Lane campus along Church Street and Regent Street to The Civic at 10.45am and 2.15pm on Friday 4 November.

There will be two ceremonies on the day, where students from an array of courses will be officially congratulated on their success.

Those due to graduate have achieved Higher Education qualifications across a range of subjects from the College’s university-level course provision, from Animal Management to Fine Art, and everything in-between.

The processions will entail official rolling road closures authorised by the Council affecting Church Street, Eastgate, Regent Street, Sadler Gate, St Mary’s Gate, Royal Street and Hanson Street at the procession times.

Approximately 60 graduands will be processing along the carriageways at each time in full academic dress, and any members of the public who would like to witness the procession and display their support are encouraged to do so.

Made2Measure Brass, a local brass band led by John Hopkinson, a former Barnsley College Head of Department, will be leading each procession; giving a show to behold for those watching.

Andrea Clarke, Barnsley College Higher Education’s Director of Quality, said:

“Our College Graduation ceremonies are always extremely special.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our graduates celebrate their achievements with their families and friends this year, particularly after slightly different celebrations in the last few years due to the pandemic.

“So much hard work and dedication goes into gaining these qualifications, and I hope each and every one of our graduands enjoy their special day.”

Barnsley College Higher Education offers a range of university-level courses including foundation and honours degrees, Higher Apprenticeships, HNCs, HNDs and professional business and leadership courses.

