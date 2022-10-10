Barton Peveril’s £500,000 Development

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College has invested a further £500,000 in its facilities, in the latest series of updates to the country’s largest Sixth Form College.

The new building project added an additional cafe to the Hampshire-based campus and saw the College’s restaurant extended significantly. The College now boasts four cafes across its site, as well as large indoor and outdoor eating areas.

Over the past 10 years, Barton Peveril has invested over £28 million in its facilities. The College’s current project is the new, £9.5 million Business School, which will boast 28 new classrooms, student study spaces for independent and group work, and a new and larger reception for the College.

Speaking on the £500,000 update, Vice Principal Mat Chart said:

“The College is delighted to bring into use two new cafe/restaurant and student social areas to complement the existing well-used student spaces at the College. A recent half-a-million pound project has allowed us to create the Atrium Cafe and an extension to the popular College Restaurant.

“These modern, clean, flexible eating, drinking, working spaces have been well-received by the students who are making great use of them during break times and when they have private study periods.

“These two areas provide an additional 150+ places for students to eat, drink and learn and add considerably to the fantastically purposeful, friendly and welcoming atmosphere that is felt around the College campus.

“We are pleased to have worked with Stride Treglown Architects, Concept Building Services, TNG Consultants, Scott White Hookins, Portsdown and Nebrak to create and furnish these wonderful spaces.”

