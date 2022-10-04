Shopping Cart

Barton Peveril’s Festival of Culture

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College October 4, 2022
0 Comments
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College held its annual Festival of Culture on Thursday 29th September, to celebrate diversity in the community and around the world. 

Students at the Hampshire-based College attended the Festival to immerse themselves in cultures from other countries, enriching their understanding and appreciation of the differences in populations worldwide.

To celebrate other cultures, the College had activities including a Chinese Lion Dance, Bollywood Dancers, a Yoga taster session, a Gong Bath relaxation session and performances from current students involved in the Performing Arts, Dance, and Music courses.

Alongside this celebration of diversity, Barton Peveril is also a Stonewall Champion as part of its continued efforts to maintain equality, diversity and inclusion in its community. The Stonewall School and College Champion membership provides institutions with a range of resources to help support LGBT students and celebrate diversity.

This event was organised by the College’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (ED&I) Committee, a group consisting of staff and students who work across the College to ensure students are supported and diversity is celebrated.

Speaking on the event, Barton Peveril Teacher of Sport, Alix Christopher, said:

‘It was great to have the festival back this year, the atmosphere and buzz from the students was the best it’s ever been and the engagement in the activities was awesome. So many of our students have not experienced other cultures so to celebrate and have even just a small insight is so important. Most of society’s stereotypes and judgements are made through lack of knowledge or misunderstanding so giving the students opportunities to ask questions and experience other cultures is a great way to promote respect and tolerance.’

Published in: Education
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College

