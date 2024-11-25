Barts Life Sciences and Waltham Forest College sign partnership to establish a new Health and Life Sciences Skills and Training Hub

Barts Life Sciences, a partnership between Barts Health NHS Trust and Queen Mary University of London, has partnered with Waltham Forest College to launch a new Health and Life Sciences Hub, designed to expand education, skills and career opportunities across North East London.

The partnership, celebrated at a recent signing event, will introduce new pathways in healthcare and life sciences and new training opportunities to local communities and students across London, with a state-of-the-art facility at the College.

The new Hub, part of the Barts Health Futures initiative, will provide a range of educational programmes, including T-Level qualifications, and specialised training in healthcare and life sciences as well as opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship to support the NHS. The Hub will also work closely with its local hospital Whipps Cross, supporting skills shortages and key developments in priority areas including elderly and community care, and other local healthcare skills priorities.

The Hub’s facilities will include a simulation space with realistic settings such as a hospital ward and training cadaver, providing students with hands-on opportunities in a professional environment. Students will also benefit from career support and guidance, work placements and internships, learning directly from Barts’ professionals.

The initiative will support not only students but also current NHS staff, offering professional development courses in leadership, management, and clinical skills. Through this partnership, Barts Life Sciences and Waltham Forest College aim to create a strong local talent pipeline, helping address workforce gaps and needs in healthcare and life sciences.

Amanjit Jhund, Group CEO of Whipps Cross Hospital, said

“This new Health and Life Sciences Skills and Training Hub represents a significant step forward in enhancing educational and career opportunities in East London. By equipping students with the skills and experiences they need, we are not just investing in their futures but also in the future of our healthcare system. Additionally, this hub will greatly enhance the training of our existing hospital staff, ensuring that all our team members can continue to develop their skills, progress in their careers and provide the highest quality of care.”

Janet Gardner Principal and CEO of Waltham Forest College added:

“Launching this partnership marks a transformative step forward in meeting the skills needs of Barts Health and provides a pipeline of talent drawn from local communities to progress in careers within the health sector. By bridging gaps in healthcare expertise at all levels, we will be supporting the development of healthcare staff to empower the workforce to deliver exceptional care, drive innovation, and support the long-term health of our local communities across East London. Together, we are not just addressing current demands but providing opportunities for aspirational careers for local people.

Barts Health Futures is a collaborative initiative with further and higher education institutions, designed to create new training, career opportunities and employment pathways within healthcare and life sciences. Through partnerships like these, Barts Health Futures is building a skilled workforce ready to meet the current and future needs of London’s healthcare and life sciences sectors.

A launch event for the Waltham Forest College hub is being planned for early 2025, inviting community members and healthcare partners to celebrate this significant step forward in health and life sciences education.