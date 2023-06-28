Bath Spa thanks Care Dogs and colleagues with summer celebrations

Bath Spa University’s Student Wellbeing Services team recently held a ‘thank you’ event for its Care Dogs and colleagues. The event marked the end of the academic year and was a chance to show appreciation for the unique wellbeing service that dogs and colleagues have provided students with for the last three years.

Since launching in partnership with the charity Canine Concern just three years ago, the dogs and their owners, who are also Bath Spa colleagues, have supported thousands of students by voluntarily giving more than 300 hours of their time as support via Bath Spa University’s therapy ‘meet and walk’ sessions across its Bath campuses.

The celebratory event took place in the picturesque Italian Gardens at the University’s Newton Park campus and included refreshments, sweet treats and nibbles for both the dogs and colleagues.

James Rumble, Engagement and Link Officer for Student Wellbeing Services at Bath Spa University, said:

“Our Care Dog thank you event was a great way to end the busy academic year. It was a lovely opportunity to thank some of our Care Dogs and owners, who are colleagues, for all of their hard work and the positive impact they have on our students.

“The event itself was a small gesture of the Student Wellbeing Services team’s appreciation as all of our dogs and owners are volunteers who give up time in their busy schedules to carry out various events”

To find out more about the scheme, and to see some of the Care Dogs’ profiles, you can visit the Care Dogs webpage.

