Bath Spa University and 3SG launch first network in B&NES dedicated to growing social enterprises and economy

Launched as a partnership between Bath Spa University and 3SG, Bath Social Impact Network is the first of its kind in Bath and North East Somerset (B&NES), aimed at bringing together groups and individuals specifically from social enterprises with a shared purpose of improving and growing the social economy in B&NES.

Created with social enterprises at the heart, along with B Corps, CICs, co-ops, and those interested in the work of these types of organisations, the Bath Social Impact Network will provide the support its members need to flourish through collaboration and idea generation.

Members will also have the opportunity to attend networking events, forge new business relationships, find out about external funding, and gain access to specialised training sessions and workshops.

Bath Spa University is one of only five higher education establishments in the UK to have received a Gold Mark Social Enterprise and brings to the Network this expertise, as well as specialised experience in social value and entrepreneurship. The Network’s in-person events will be hosted by Bath Spa University, beginning with a launch evening on Thursday 23 February at the University’s Locksbrook campus, 5-7pm.

Professor Andy Salmon, Pro-Vice Chancellor External at Bath Spa University said:

“We aim to bring together those working for good in the region because we are stronger as one. Contemporary challenges are complex, and opportunities will only be unlocked by collaboration across traditional borders. Our message is clear – we’re here for you, in mutually supportive environments, journeying together, one idea at a time.

“Importantly, this network is a first for Bath – there are networks for the third sector and charities, but not one specifically for social enterprises. Working with 3SG, we are committed to addressing this gap and we’re excited about the positive impact that we know will come from bringing together great minds in this special city.

“All are welcome to join us for the launch event. During the evening, you’ll hear from partners and key stakeholders about the plans for the future. There will also be time for meeting other attendees and for you to share your ideas on what you’d like from the network.”

Complementing the University with a strong track record of managing existing networks in the region, 3SG is an independent membership network supporting the charity, social enterprise, faith and voluntary sector, operating in Bath and North East Somerset. 3SG will be responsible for running the Network’s online events.

Becky Brooks, Director at 3SG said:

“Last year 3SG partnered with the School for Social Entrepreneurs to deliver the BaNES Social Enterprise Programme that supported hundreds of local organisations and individuals.

“The creation of the Bath Social Impact Network feels like a great extension of this work – there is a real need for a space such as this for businesses and those with new ideas to come together, learn and grow.

“We are really excited about this partnership with Bath Spa University and hope to utilise 3SG’s experience in facilitating and networking to help the Bath Social Impact Network become a great success, really challenging the way in which we do business in the city and helping to create change for good.”

Register to attend the launch via the Bath Spa University website: https://www.bathspa.ac.uk/about-us/culture-and-values/social-enterprise/bath-social-impact-network/

