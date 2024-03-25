Be Your Own Boss Graduation at SERC

The first cohort of the Be Your Own Boss course at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) celebrated their ‘graduation’ at SERC’s Downpatrick Campus on Wednesday 20 March.

Be Your Own Boss, was funded through the Downpatrick Neighbourhood Renewal from the Department for Communities (DfC), delivered by SERC with partner support from County Down Rural Community Network (CDRCN). The programme saw 12 students successfully complete a 12-week course which offered local people the opportunity to learn some of the skills and knowledge required to start up and run their own business.

Paul Walsh, SERC’s Downpatrick Campus Manager and Head of Learner Welfare, presented certificates to, Anthony O’Neill, Arturo Mieussens, Hugh Quinn, Joanna Donaghy, Lucy Klymenko, Oskana Taneva, Stuart Cochrane and Tommy Vance. Daniel McCann, Danielle Carey, Toby Rickard, Trish Arthurs and Stephen Kerr also completed the programme.

Speaking at the event, Natasha Lloyd, Senior Innovation Advisor at SERC said,

“The programme, which focused on design thinking was a new experience for many of the participants – some of whom had not been in an educational setting for a long time. Over the past 12 weeks, they have developed solutions to complex real-world challenges, learnt to use new software, pitched ideas to their peers and achieved two qualifications, all whilst growing their confidence, meeting new people and developing new venture start up business ideas. It is a first step to developing the skills, attitude and thinking, that could lead to a successful business, and I am immensely proud of their achievements throughout the course.”