Beauty students inspired by Look Good Feel Better visit

Beauty Therapy students at @BordersCollege were recently inspired by a visit from Tess Picken, Regional Manager for Look Good Feel Better, who delivered an informative and uplifting talk to both current and former students.

Look Good Feel Better is a national charity that supports people living with cancer through free confidence-boosting workshops delivered in over 120 locations across the UK. Led by volunteer professionals from the beauty and wellbeing industry, the sessions provide practical advice alongside emotional support, helping participants manage the visible and emotional effects of cancer treatment.

During the visit, Tess spoke about exciting plans to establish two-hour Look Good Feel Better workshops at the Borders General Hospital. These sessions would focus on skincare, make-up techniques, and advice on managing changes to eyebrows and eyelashes during treatment. Every participant also receives a make-up vanity bag filled with skincare and cosmetic products, helping to rebuild confidence and promote a sense of wellbeing.

The charity is also keen to hear from anyone interested in volunteering. Volunteers must be over 18 and have some experience in beauty, with opportunities offering a meaningful way to use professional skills while supporting others during a challenging time.

Speaking after the visit, Tess said:

“It was such a pleasure to spend time with the beauty students at Borders College and share more about the work Look Good Feel Better does to support people living with cancer. Our workshops are about so much more than skincare and makeup. They help people reconnect with themselves, rebuild confidence, and enjoy a sense of normality during an incredibly difficult time.

“We are so excited about the possibility of launching workshops at Borders General Hospital in collaboration with Macmillan, but we can only make this much-needed service available with the support of local volunteers. For anyone with a passion for beauty and helping others, volunteering with Look Good Feel Better is a truly rewarding way to use your skills to make a real difference. We hope to inspire both past and present students to get involved and help us bring this special service to the Scottish Borders community.”

Liesa Hamilton, Course Tutor for the Level 6 Beauty Therapy students, praised the charity for the invaluable support it provides to people living with cancer. Liesa also highlighted the benefits for students, describing involvement with Look Good Feel Better as an enriching and rewarding opportunity. Having signed up as a volunteer herself, she said it was something she feels passionate about and is very much looking forward to being involved in.