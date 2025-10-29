Bilocca Earns Prestigious AA College Rosette Accreditation as Hull College Catering & Hospitality Team Celebrates Double Success

Students and staff at Hull College’s Bilocca training restaurant are celebrating after being awarded the prestigious AA College Rosette Accreditation – a nationally recognised mark of excellence for food and service.

The AA College Rosette Scheme is designed to reflect current industry standards within realistic training environments. It focuses on service, hospitality, and kitchen management, with assessments carried out by qualified AA hotel and restaurant inspectors across both lunch and dinner services. Bilocca’s accreditation is recognition of the restaurant’s outstanding standards in food and service, and the invaluable role it plays in preparing students for successful careers in the hospitality industry.

Inspectors from the AA College Rosette judging panel described their visit to Bilocca as ‘a very enjoyable guest experience,’ praising students for delivering ‘warm hospitality,’ ‘structured and attentive service,’ and creating ‘a welcoming and pleasant atmosphere.’ Food was commended as ‘consistent from starter to dessert and excellent,’ while the restaurant itself was celebrated as ‘truly something to be proud of,’ with its ‘tasteful, contemporary décor’ and striking mural paying homage to local hero Lillian Bilocca – ‘a wonderful touch’ that reinforces the restaurant’s identity and pride of place.

Jo Tills, who manages Bilocca alongside teaching at the college, said: “We are thrilled to have received the AA College Rosette Accreditation, which is a true reflection of the skill, creativity, and hard work of our students and staff. Bilocca is a fantastic training environment where learners are able to develop and showcase their talents, and this award proves just how high the standards are.”

Located in Hull City Centre, Bilocca is Hull College’s training restaurant, named in honour of Lilian Bilocca and the Headscarf Revolutionaries, who campaigned for the safety of Hull’s fishing community in the 1960s. Since opening in November last year, it has provided a professional and welcoming setting where the next generation of chefs and hospitality professionals gain real-world experience in preparing and serving high-quality food under the guidance of experienced tutors. Bilocca is open to the public for lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 12pm to 2pm, as well as Thursday evenings (7pm – 9pm).

20-year-old Advanced Culinary Arts student, Charlie Chappell, is one of the many learners benefiting from the college’s hands-on approach to training and education. After successfully completing his Level 2 qualification last year, Charlie progressed onto the Level 3 course, where he continues to combine his studies with valuable industry experience at Bilocca.

He said:

“Having the chance to gain industry experience in Bilocca has been incredible. Working both front of house and in the kitchen three times a week was such a fantastic and worthwhile part of my course. It provided me with the hands-on experience that really brings learning to life. Studying at Hull College is definitely preparing me for my future career in the catering industry, equipping me with the skills, knowledge, and confidence I need to succeed.”

Alongside the AA Rosette achievement, the college’s Catering & Hospitality department has also been recognised with the People 1st Silver Hospitality Accreditation. This industry award provides a national ‘stamp of approval’ for the quality of the college’s training, recognising the strength of its curriculum and its success in developing students with the skills, knowledge, and behaviours that employers value.

Debra Gray MBE, Principal & CEO of Hull College, said:

“These are two exceptional achievements for both Bilocca and our entire Catering & Hospitality team. The AA College Rosette Accreditation is a prestigious recognition of the superb quality of food and service delivered by our students and staff, while the People 1st Silver Accreditation highlights the outstanding strength of our curriculum and training. “I am so proud of the commitment, passion, and talent shown across the department – achievements like these truly demonstrate what Hull College is all about. It is incredibly rewarding and demonstrates the impact of everything we do to prepare students for their future careers.”