Birmingham law firm welcomes education partner

Leading full-service law firm Shakespeare Martineau has welcomed partner Mark Taylor to its Birmingham education team.

Mark advises further and higher education institutions on commercial issues, mergers, corporate transactions and constitutional reviews. Having drafted part of Universities UK’s guide to international collaborations, Mark has particular expertise advising UK-based institutions on overseas partnerships.

With more than 16 years’ post-qualified experience, Mark – who will be based at Shakespeare Martineau’s Birmingham hub but working with clients nationally – has joined the firm after more than six years as a partner at Eversheds Sutherland.

Mark said:

“I have worked opposite the Shakespeare Martineau team for years and it would be impossible not to be impressed by them. I am also passionate about and heavily involved in pro bono work, so the firm’s status as a B Corporation is a real attraction.

“I have always been just as interested in education as I am in law. I led school volunteer projects when I was in secondary school, and I worked in a further education charity when I was at university and law school. When I stumbled into education law as a trainee, everything fell into place for me.”

Mark is a member of Birmingham Law Society’s Pro Bono Committee, having previously chaired it for a number of years. He is also a regular speaker at education sector conferences and client training events on commercial, corporate and governance issues.

Shakespeare Martineau is proactively seeking talented people to join the firm on its growth journey, including mergers, team recruitment and lateral hires nationally. Mark’s appointment is the latest in a string of new partner hires as part of the firm’s growth strategy, broadening its footprint both north and south.

Smita Jamdar, partner and head of education at Shakespeare Martineau, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the firm; his technical knowledge, broad sector-specific experience and commitment to excellence in service delivery will be a real asset to our team as continue supporting educational institutions to thrive in an ever-evolving and rapidly-changing landscape.”

