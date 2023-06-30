Blackwood pupils excel in entrepreneurial challenge

Pupils from Blackwood Comprehensive School have excelled in an annual contest which required them to pit their business skills against other schools in Wales.

The contest is hosted by Young Enterprise, a national charity that’s been operating for 60 years to reduce youth unemployment and help young people realise their potential, by equipping them with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in the changing world of work.

Blackwood Comprehensive School’s BLK Clips project scooped several categories at the Young Enterprise and Team Programme of the Year Awards, including ‘Runner Up Best Company of the Year’, ‘Creativity and Innovation’ and ‘Most Appropriate for Export’.

The contest required pupils to set up their own enterprise, make all business decisions, from the company name and product, to managing finances and selling to the public at trade fairs.

Cllr Carol Andrews, Cabinet Member for Education and Communities at Caerphilly County Borough Council, said:

“This contest is a fantastic and unique opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to gain first hand experience of running a business. I’d like to commend all pupils who took part in the contest and congratulate the team from Blackwood Comprehensive School on their success at these prestigious awards.”

Jane Wilkie, Headteacher at Blackwood Comprehensive School, added:

“We are extremely proud of our pupils and their fantastic achievement. They worked incredibly hard to achieve this success, giving up a considerable amount of their own time to develop their company and its product.

“We are also very grateful to our staff, Mrs Cole and Ms Plumley, for supporting them throughout.”

