BMet Achieves ‘Good’ Ofsted Rating

BMet is proud to announce that it has been awarded a “Good Rating” by Ofsted in its recent inspection.

This significant achievement marks a turning point for the college, which has been under ‘Requires Improvement’ since 2011.

In the intervening years and inspections there have been some areas recognised as “Good”, but this is the first time in over a decade that the college has been recognised overall as a “Good” provider.

All three of the college’s sites – Matthew Boulton College, James Watt College, Erdington Skills Centre and Sutton Coldfield College were inspected by Ofsted Inspectors.

This latest Ofsted report highlights the colleges commitment to a culture that champions diversity and inclusion, the evident enthusiasm and engagement of students and the effective collaboration with employers and stakeholders in shaping a dynamic and relevant curriculum. This collaboration ensures that students and apprentices develop the skills and behaviours necessary for future success in education or work.

These key areas have seen substantial development under the guidance of the college’s committed leadership team and staff.

Pat Carvalho, Principal and CEO at BMet expressed pride in this accomplishment.

“This ‘Good’ rating is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team who have been tirelessly working to enhance every aspect of our college, and it’s gratifying to see our efforts come to fruition.

“We are all quite simply thrilled, this is not just an Ofsted rating; it’s a milestone on our journey to ensuring we provide high quality education and training for our students, apprentices and the wider community.”

In recent years the college has initiated several programs and reforms aimed at improving the quality of education and student experience.

These include investing in learning facilities, strengthening ties with employers for better employment opportunities for students, and focusing on individual student progression and welfare.

As BMet celebrates this milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional education and contributing positively to the community.

Sir Dexter Hutt, Chair of Governors, said,

“As a governing board, we are delighted and pleased that the colleges’ relentless work to improve has been recognised.

“This certainly has been a long time coming and I would like to pay tribute to the work, experience and dedication of the staff who have all worked so hard and embraced the necessary changes so that this could be achieved.

“We are though not complacent, and this is just beginning – the college looks forward to building on this success and continuing to provide excellent learning experiences for all its students.”

Report Highlights:

Leaders and managers have created a culture that promotes diversity and inclusivity.

Learners and apprentices, learn in well-resourced, high-quality and industry-standard classrooms and workshops.

Most learners ’behaviour, attendance and punctuality are good across the college. Learners are positive about their learning experience. They engage in learning enthusiastically, listen intently and respond successfully to teachers’ instructions. When learners encounter concerns, they are confident to express their worries to teachers and managers. Teachers and learners have positive and respectful relationships. Most learners develop new knowledge, skills and behaviours.

Teachers set high expectations which reinforce attendance and punctuality.

Learners with high needs are positive about their learning experience. They display positive behaviours in classrooms and are respectful of each other and teachers.

Leaders involve employers and stakeholders effectively in the design and implementation of many curriculum areas. They collaborate successfully to ensure that learners and apprentices develop the knowledge, skills and behaviours they need for future success in education or work.

Leaders involve employers and stakeholders effectively in the design and implementation of many curriculum areas. They collaborate successfully to ensure that learners and apprentices develop the knowledge, skills and behaviours they need for future success in education or work.

Leaders use information and intelligence from stakeholder network groups effectively.

Leaders and managers sequence the curriculums successfully. They ensure that learners and apprentices build their knowledge and skills incrementally over time.

Learners and many apprentices produce high standards of work and recognise the knowledge and skills they have learned.

Governors are confident and constructive in their engagement with the executive team. They are aware of the college’s weaknesses and support leaders’ actions to rectify these. They receive clear information through a governor dashboard.

Published in