Borders College announces Graduation Honorary Fellow for 2023

@BordersCollege Graduation Ceremony will take place on Friday 22nd September this year, and we are delighted to announce that we will be awarding an Honorary Fellowship to Chris Ball.

Chris is Vice President of Cycling Events for Warner Bros Discovery Sports and leads a global team tasked with the delivery and worldwide live broadcast of many of the largest cycling properties in the world.

He began his career in sports science and sports coaching and was instrumental in establishing the mountain biking programmes under the College’s Borders Academy of Sporting Excellence initiative based at our Galashiels campus.

Chris is credited with creating the Enduro World Series, attended globally by over 50 nationalities, thousands of athletes, professional teams, world champions and Olympians each year.

