Borders College: Leading the Way in Student Satisfaction

Borders College continues to stand out as one of Scotland’s top-performing further and higher education institutions, achieving exceptional results in the 2024–25 Student Satisfaction and Engagement Survey, published by the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) on 14 October 2025.

Students at Borders College rated their overall experience with an impressive 98% satisfaction rate for both Further Education (FE) and Higher Education (HE) courses—above the Scottish national average of 94%. This outstanding result reflects the College’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality teaching, personalised support, and an engaging learning environment that empowers every student to succeed.

The SFC survey invites students from every college across Scotland to share their views on 13 key aspects of their learning experience, including teaching quality, student support, resources, communication, and overall satisfaction. The headline measure—“Overall, I am satisfied with my college experience”—captures the combined proportion of students who “strongly agree” or “agree” with this statement. Borders College’s consistently high performance in this area highlights the dedication of its staff and the strong sense of community that defines the College.

Pete Smith, Principal and CEO of Borders College, said:

“We are incredibly proud of these results, which reflect the hard work, commitment, and passion of everyone at Borders College. Achieving a 98% satisfaction rate is a testament to the outstanding learning environment we provide and the dedication of our staff to supporting every student’s success. Our focus has always been on creating opportunities, building confidence, and ensuring our learners leave us ready to achieve their ambitions. This recognition from our students confirms that we’re getting it right.” The 2024–25 survey, conducted over an eight-week period from 3 March to 25 April 2025, gathered responses from more than 94,000 full-time and part-time students across Scotland. Results show a positive trend nationwide, with satisfaction levels rising across both full-time and part-time learners. However, Borders College continues to lead the way, maintaining its position as a sector benchmark for student satisfaction.

These exceptional results reaffirm Borders College’s reputation for:

Outstanding learning and teaching – Delivered by passionate staff who inspire and support students to achieve their goals.

Strong student support systems – Providing personalised guidance and wellbeing resources that help every learner thrive.

Inclusive and engaging learning environments – Designed to ensure students feel valued, connected, and confident in their studies.

Commitment to continuous improvement – Demonstrating leadership in educational quality, innovation, and student experience.

Anne-Marie Sturrock, Vice Principal – Curriculum, added:

“These excellent satisfaction scores demonstrate the strength of our curriculum, the quality of our teaching, and the positive relationships our staff build with students. We continually review and enhance our programmes to ensure they’re relevant, engaging, and responsive to learners’ needs—and it’s fantastic to see that reflected in their feedback.”

With a 98% satisfaction rate and recognition as one of the highest-performing colleges in Scotland, Borders College continues to set the standard for excellence in Scottish education—empowering students to achieve more, learn with confidence, and shape their future success.