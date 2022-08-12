Borders College shortlisted for Net Zero Business of the Year

Once again, the College’s activity supporting its Sustainability Strategy and progress towards Net Zero have been recognised, this time in the Net Zero Business of the Year category at the Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards, run by Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce.

The awards celebrate innovation, resilience and determination of businesses in the local area, and the Net Zero Business of the Year category recognises businesses with a clearly defined strategy to become a net-zero organisation, evidence of consistently working towards a ‘zero waste’ policy across every aspect of the business and being a leading net zero-organisation that encourages others to take climate action.

Borders College Facilities Manager Robert Hewitt commented:

“Our actions on working towards a Net Zero future have been recognised through various awards recently and we are delighted that we have once again been announced as a finalist for such a prestigious award.

“Some excellent initiatives have been developed by Borders College in helping to reduce the carbon footprint and tackle climate change and we will continue to promote sustainable behaviours through ongoing projects and endeavour to have a positive influence throughout the region and beyond.“

The awards ceremony takes place at Peebles Hydro on the 2nd of September and Borders College is thrilled to be attending as finalists as well as celebrating the hard work, dedication and successes of other local businesses across the Borders.

