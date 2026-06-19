Bracknell Students Celebrate their Artistic Achievements at End of Year Show

Creative Arts students from Bracknell and Wokingham College celebrated their successes with friends, family and special guests at their Art and Photography Exhibition Private View on Tuesday 16 June.

The refectory at the Church Road campus was turned into an art gallery showcasing works by students studying Art and Design and Photography pathways.

Works on display included life drawings, fashion, graphic design, illustration, interior design, mixed media pieces, models, paintings, photography and pyrography.

The college welcomed the Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest, Councillor Peter Frewer, to the event.

Two Level 3 students had created cards, prints and earrings to sell during the event to give them the experience of being a working artist.

Award-winning students

Some of the students received a certificate to commend them for their hard work, character and perseverance while studying. The Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest Councillor Peter Frewer presented the certificates to the students.

Presley Shearer, 18, from Wokingham, is studying a Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Diploma at the college. He received the most hardworking student of the year award for his year group.

He said:

“It felt amazing to win an award. I’m happy that I got to do something I’m passionate about for the college.

“My artwork in the exhibition is a set of digital illustrations focusing on characters and superheroes. It’s inspired by the local area and Bracknell itself.

“In September, I’m looking forward to doing my second year of my diploma and creating more art that I’m passionate about.

“Afterwards, I’m looking at going to university to study character design or concept art at universities, including the University of the Creative Arts and the University of Brighton.”

Other students who received awards for their course or year group included:

Owen Birchmore: Most professional student, Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Diploma, specialising in Photography

Mariana Cantanhede: Most outstanding student, Art and Design Level 2 Diploma

Natalie Cimora: For hard work and dedication, Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Diploma

Jake Sapsed: Most dedicated student, Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Diploma, specialising in Photography.

Star student

One of the most striking pieces on display was a massive canvas painted in acrylic and with some mixed media pieces depicting different memories by Belle Darlow, who is studying a Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Diploma at the college.

She said:

“I chose to include lots of stuff that I grew up with. There are 16 concepts within the piece, including relationships and childhood. My favourite is the teddy. It took me 12 weeks to do it.

“I chose memories because I felt I had loads of things I could talk about. It was hard to blend the mixed media pieces in and make it look like it was meant to be there, so I had to change the colours to make it fit the background, but most of it is in acrylic.”

The Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest Councillor Peter Frewer said:

“I was hugely impressed by the quality of art and the students’ work here.

“I loved presenting the awards because it recognises the students’ hard work, talent and skills. I think it’s fantastic that we have this talent within the community.”

Sue Dew-Gosling, Creative Arts Lecturer at Activate Learning, said:

“The preview evening of our Art and Photography exhibition was a great success!

“We were delighted to welcome The Worshipful the Mayor of the Borough of Bracknell Forest Councillor Peter Frewer who presented the certificates to the winning students.

“All course groups displayed some excellent work from the year and enjoyed showing their friends and family around the show.

“I had lots of comments from everyone saying how impressed they were with the high standard.

“Well done to everyone for their hard work!”