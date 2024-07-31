Bradford College Degree Approved by Social Work England

Social Work England has approved the full-time BA (Hons) Social Work degree at Bradford College as meeting rigorous industry standards.



The result comes after a challenging inspection from 16-19 April by Social Work England – the regulatory body that monitors and approves social work education and training programmes across the country.



The result means Bradford College is Yorkshire’s only further education provider to achieve approved course-provider status with Social Work England.



Inspection standards ensure that graduates are equipped to meet professional standards in social work after completing their training and can also register with Social Work England to practice as a qualified social worker.

Inspectors spoke with existing Bradford College students about their experiences, with staff regarding course structure and delivery, and with placement partners such as Bradford Council, Bradford Children and Families Trust, and Leeds Street Outreach Team.

Following the inspection, Social Work England confirmed that the Bradford College degree – validated by the University of Bolton – met all standards and has been approved with minor compliance and enhancement amendments. It will now appear in the list of approved courses available on the Social Work England website.



Claire Wolfenden, Head of Department for Education & Social Care at Bradford College, said:



“The team at Bradford College worked very hard to evidence standards around the student experience. This included our work around assessment, learning environments, governance management, quality, curriculum, and student support.

“We’re delighted that Social Work England confirmed our degree meets all professional standards. With social worker vacancy rates reported to be around 10.5% in local authorities nationally as of September last year, this training is vital to help fill critical skills gaps in the industry.”

The Social Work degree at Bradford College combines applied academic study with social work placements, leading to skills-based and academic assessments. The course includes 70 days of placement in Year 2 and 100 days of placement in Year 3. All lecturers are qualified and experienced social workers.

The College works closely with the Bradford Teaching Partnership (which includes Bradford Council, the University of Bradford and Bradford Children and Families Trust), voluntary agencies, and people with lived experience of social work.