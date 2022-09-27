Brighton shortlisted in knowledge transfer national awards

University of Brighton is a finalist in two categories for the 2022 Knowledge Transfer Partnerships Awards, run by Innovate UK – the UK’s national innovation agency.

The University’s Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) team has been shortlisted for the Best KTP Support Team Award, while its KTP Associate Lulu Qu has been shortlisted for a Future Leader Award at the 2022 Best of the Best Awards, which will be announced at a ceremony in Liverpool on 12 October.

Qu earned her award nomination for a two-year project working with Hastings-based company Judge Sampson, a renowned international publisher of postcards, calendars and greeting cards founded in 1907.

Qu’s engagement with the company centres on a business transformation project drawing on both university and individual management expertise to complete a digital transformation in Judge Sampson’s management and marketing processes, the development of a new product portfolio informed by sector research, and the creation of new staff training programmes.

Graeme Wolford, Managing Director of Judge Sampson Ltd, said:

“What business would turn down the opportunity to have access to a pool of academic expertise, the support of a University and a graduate working on a strategic project?“

Among the benefits arising from the partnership between University of Brighton and Judge Sampson will be reduced waste of unwanted products, while improved productivity will allow the business to focus more on reducing its environmental impact. Alongside Lulu Qu, University of Brighton academics Asher Rospigliosi and Rodrigo Lucena De Mello from the School of Business and Law have provided expert insights in the complexities of information systems in a business context, product innovation and digital marketing.

Liz Johnson, University of Brighton’s KTP Manager, said:

“KTPs bring together exceptional businesses, universities and KTP Associates on strategic and challenging projects. It’s fantastic to see the efforts to support and deliver these programmes being rewarded by the KTP Best of the Best Awards.”

Speaking to Prospects magazine, Lily Qu, Digital Transformation and Digital Marketing Manager and KTP Associate at the University of Brighton, said:

“A KTP allows me to work closely with the business and university academics at the same time. Having access to both industrial insights and academic knowledge is a golden opportunity to close the gap between research and practice in the business management field.”

The KTP Awards celebrate the most creative, effective and interesting people and projects out of around 800 Knowledge Transfer Partnerships active at present across the UK. University of Brighton’s KTPs form a core part of its Research and Knowledge Exchange strategy, while also providing a route for academics to put their knowledge to work in real-life business settings.

