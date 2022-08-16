Brighton students make clean sweep of scholarships with global technology firm

Each year, Paxton – a global leader in access control systems – offers three scholarships of £10,000 plus a three-month paid internship to university students studying STEM subjects at either University of Brighton or University of Sussex. This year, all three scholarships have been awarded to students at University of Brighton.

Students are invited to apply for the scholarship in their second year and are offered a three-month paid placement at Paxton’s head office in Brighton during the summer between their second and final year. During this time they will work on new product development projects, designed to give them real-world experience of an advanced engineering department in operation. They will then receive a £10,000 stipend from Paxton in their final year to enable them to focus on their studies with less financial concern.

Scholarship winner Jasmine Montgomery (pictured at top), studying BEng (Hons) Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Brighton, said:

“I am overwhelmed about the opportunity Paxton has given me by awarding this scholarship. The summer internship will give me the experience I need to optimise my own work, as well as give me the opportunity to gain experience and confidence working in industry. The funding will allow me to complete my studies under less financial stress and I am so grateful for this.”

Fellow scholarship winner Karan Vani (on right, at top) – studying BSc (Hons) Computer Science at University of Brighton, said:

“Receiving this scholarship means a lot to me. Someone has invested and believed in me as a person and in my future. This will help me achieve my educational and personal dreams. I feel like I’ve made my parents and myself proud! To the Paxton team who have made this possible, thank you for changing someone’s life for the better!”

Final scholarship winner Jazer Barclay (on left, at top), also studying BSc (Hons) Computer Science at University of Brighton, said:

“This scholarship means so much to me. Being the first in my family to go to university and having come from a low-income household, the stability and opportunity this scholarship will give me during my final year of learning is genuinely priceless.”

Adam Stroud, Group Chief Executive of Paxton Access – and a graduate of the University of Brighton with BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering in 1995 – marked the award of this year’s scholarships by touring University of Brighton’s Elm House, the stunning new home for the School of Business and Law on the Moulsecoomb campus.

Speaking about the clean sweep by University of Brighton students for this year’s scholarships, Adam said:

“We wanted to build a world class partnership with our neighbours at the University of Brighton to help foster local talent, and that’s what we have done. The Paxton scholarship means we can promote careers in technology and the breadth of roles we have available to the students while they are in their second year.

“I remember my time well at the University of Brighton. What strikes me now is the massive difference between academic study and actually working for a company that designs and makes products. The value of an internship at a real company is opening your eyes to the world of work while you are still learning. I think the scholarship programme is a three-win: for the students, the University, and Paxton.”

Marnie Middlemiss, Director of Philanthropy & Alumni Engagement at University of Brighton, said:

“We’re delighted that Jasmine, Karan and Jazer have all secured these incredible scholarships with Paxton this year. It’s a real testament to their hard work and we are very proud to celebrate their success today.

“Working in partnership with Paxton, who are committed to nurturing local talent, provides an exceptional opportunity and transformative experience for our students. These scholarships enable them to gain real life industry experience in a global company that helps build the skills they need for their future careers. We are delighted to see many former scholarship recipients and students securing employment at Paxton upon graduating from Brighton too. We are grateful to Paxton for their generosity and look forward to continuing to partner with them into the future.”

To find out more about scholarships, placements and supporting students to achieve their goals, visit our website at https://www.brighton.ac.uk/alumni/support-us/

