BSBI expands portfolio to social sciences with psychology programmes in partnership with UNINETTUNO University

Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) announced the launch of five new programmes in partnership with UNINETTUNO University, with the aim to continue strengthening and diversifying its course portfolio opening to social sciences.

The new programmes, available from September 2023 are BSc in Psychology – Psychosocial Disciplines, MSc in Psychology – Cognitive Processes and Technologies, MA in Logistics, MA in Energy Management and MSc in Engineering Management.

These new programmes will be offered in partnership with International Telematic University UNINETTUNO. BSBI has been partners with UNINETTUNO University since its launch in 2018 and continues to explore ways to grow the partnership further.

With more than 22,000 students coming from 170 countries starting from a Consortium of Italian and European universities, created to enhance the use of technologies in higher Education, Uninettuno University is now a global university that offers online, blended and innovative undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes following European quality and academic standards.

The standout programmes of this new chapter in the collaboration are the BSc in Psychology – Psychosocial Disciplines and the MSc in Psychology – Cognitive Processes and Technologies. Designed to gain a deeper insight into human actions and acquire theoretical knowledge and the development of professional skills that can be used in many operational settings, they aim to prepare students for careers in training and development, human resources and welfare.

Professor Dr Kyriakos Kouveliotis, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at BSBI, said: “I am thrilled to introduce the new programmes that BSBI will offer. The programmes come at a perfect moment to bridge the gap that new global challenges are presenting in the domains of energy, logistics and engineering management.

“They are complemented with a bachelor’s and a master’s in psychology, which signify the opening of our school to social sciences. At BSBI we are always looking for ways to innovate and grow our academic offer, and we believe that reaching out to new areas of study will benefit our students.”

For more information visit https://www.berlinsbi.com/

About Berlin School of Business and Innovation

Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) is located in the heart of Berlin on Potsdamer Strasse. The cosmopolitan Schöneberg area will provide graduates with the opportunity to be close to some of the biggest international corporations, enhancing their chances to become exceptional leaders in their chosen fields.

Every course is designed with three principles in mind – enterprise, leadership and success – which is why each programme focuses on improving practical business skills and understanding of the relevant industry. Students will receive the tools and information they need for professional success as well as support from industry-focused academics who are at the top of their field. They will also benefit from extensive career support for guidance and advice.

