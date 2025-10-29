BSDC commends student success at HE Graduation

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) proudly hosted its annual graduation ceremony on Friday 24th October at The Hilton, St. George’s Park, celebrating the achievements of its higher education students as they marked the successful completion of their studies. The event recognised the hard work, commitment, and determination of learners who have progressed through a wide variety of higher-level programmes.

Graduates arrived in full academic dress and had official photographs taken in the scenic grounds of St. George’s Park prior to the ceremony. The iconic caps and gowns created a sense of occasion, setting a formal and celebratory tone for the day. Friends, family members, and tutors gathered to share in the graduates’ success, creating an atmosphere filled with excitement, pride, and anticipation for the ceremony ahead.

During the formal proceedings, students were presented with certificates marking their success across an extensive range of undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications. These included honours degrees, Higher National Diplomas (HNDs), Higher National Certificates (HNCs), Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs), and a number of professional qualifications designed to prepare learners for rewarding careers in their chosen fields.

Two Honorary Fellowships were also conferred during the ceremony. Liam Holmes, Human Resources Manager at Toyota, was recognised for his outstanding service to industry and his ongoing commitment to inspiring and supporting the aspirations of young people within the region. In addition, a posthumous Honorary Fellowship was awarded to former Further Education Principal Chris Ball, acknowledging his exceptional dedication and lifelong contribution to the further education sector.

Burton and South Derbyshire College offers an extensive range of higher education courses, many of which are delivered in partnership with and awarded by University of Staffordshire. Studying higher education at BSDC provides students with an accessible, supportive, and cost-effective pathway to gaining a university-level qualification close to home.

The evening also saw the presentation of the Mercer Higher Education Awards 2025, supported by the Mercer Family Charitable Foundation, which champions widening participation in higher education. The winners were Ellie Jenkins (BSc Health and Social Care), Kristine Erdmane (BA Hons Contemporary Creative Practice), and Amy Harris (BA Hons Contemporary Creative Practice).

Principal and Chief Executive John Beaty said: “Higher-level skills are essential to the productivity of our region, and I am delighted that Burton and South Derbyshire College continues to support this agenda. The learners graduating today have done exceptionally well, and I am delighted to celebrate their achievements here at St. George’s Park. I know everyone graduating today has a remarkable career ahead, and I wish them every success in the future.”