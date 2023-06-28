BSDC gets on board to promote Sustainable Development Goals

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has taken the next step in its commitment to the environment and sustainability by signing up to the SDG Accord.

Designed to inspire, celebrate and advance the critical role that education has in delivering the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the SDG Accord brings value to governments, business and the wider society.

By signing the SDG Accord, Burton and South Derbyshire College is making a commitment to do more to deliver the SDGs, annually report on its progress, and share its learning both nationally and internationally.

The United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. They address the global challenges we face, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.

BSDC is committed to leading the way with sustainability issues which includes being a Carbon Neutral Organisation, with a target of achieving net zero by 2050. Through Rainbow Waste, the College ensures that 100% of its waste is recycled, with zero waste being sent to landfill. The College also runs a college-wide sustainability group and offers sustainability related courses for those looking to enhance their understanding of environmental issues.

As the College works towards its net zero ambition, it further aims to increase carbon literacy amongst learners and staff, ensure that capital procurement reflects sustainability aspirations, ensure that curriculum reflects the ever-changing needs of green sectors and the green economy, and ensure that its influence within communities helps shape local sustainability targets.

Dawn Ward CBE DL, Chief Executive of Burton and South Derbyshire College said:

“We are delighted to have signed the SDG Accord, joining the world’s colleges and universities in to embedding the Sustainable Development Goals into our education, research, leadership, operations, administration and engagement activities.

We’re committed to championing environmental and sustainability issues to make a positive impact for the future of the planet. This includes incorporating the green agenda into our curriculum, ensuring learners understand how the green agenda impacts them personally and their future careers.”

Published in