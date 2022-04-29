BSDC joins forces with the EC-Council for Cyber Security

Burton and South Derbyshire College has signed up to be a member of the EC-Council (International Council of E-Commerce Consultants) as part of its Cyber Security curriculum offer.

As an EC-Council member, Computing and Cyber Security students at the College will have access to a broad range of industry specialist resources to enrich the learning experience of learners as they develop the skills for their future careers in cyber security.

International Council of E-Commerce Consultants, also known as EC-Council, is the world’s largest cyber security technical certification body. The EC-Council operates in 145 countries globally and are the owner and developer of the world-famous Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (C|HFI), Certified Security Analyst (ECSA), License Penetration Testing (Practical) programmes. They have trained and certified over 200,000 information security professionals globally that have influenced the cyber security mindset of countless organisations worldwide.

Cyber security is a rapidly growing industry and Burton and South Derbyshire College offers Networking and Cyber Security courses, as well as being a Cisco Networking Academy and a Huawei ICT Academy. Additionally, the College is set to launch a Cyber Security Lab with Stronger Towns funding that will include dedicated forensics and biometrics labs that are a natural addition to existing networking and software development. The lab will have its own private internal network and contain some of the latest equipment and software. External specialists and patrons from the security services and industry are involved in the set-up of the new facilities to ensure they meet industry requirements.

Sage Lal, Curriculum Director for Burton and South Derbyshire College and World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics Cyber and Data Security and Social Engineering Affinity Group Chair said: “Through the EC-Council Academia partnership Burton and South Derbyshire College have been able to provide industry grade resources for both faculty and students to utilise. EC-Council has a broad range of academic resources, from their Essentials Series through to their more specialised certification titles that provide both theoretical and practical application of cyber skills. On top of this we are looking forward to working further with them on CTF’s, cyber competitions and other events/activities that will enrich the learning of our students and employees in the region.”

Melanie Smith, Academic Specialist of UK & Europe at EC-Council said: “We welcome the addition of Burton and South Derbyshire College to our academic programme. Through the partnership, we look forward to working with the College to design rigorous cyber programs to prepare students to pursue opportunities in the most state-of-the-art cyber careers.”

