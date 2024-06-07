BSDC’s Big Lunch celebrates local charities and volunteers

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) served up a Big Lunch event in its Mulberry Restaurant and Bistro on Friday 7th June to representatives from charities and organisations who make a difference in the local community.

Taking place during Volunteers Week, the event was attended by His Majesty’s Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Commander Charles Bagot-Jewitt RN (Rtd) DL, and was an opportunity to celebrate local charities, organisations and volunteers, and the valuable work they do in the local community.

Representatives from various organisations, including YMCA, Burton Albion Community Trust (BACT), Staffordshire Council and Voluntary Youth Services, SARAC, Derek’s Tree, Love Inspire and Burton Hope gathered to share stories, make connections and celebrate their collective impact on the community. Guests were treated to a special lunch prepared and served by Catering and Hospitality learners in the college’s Mulberry Restaurant.

The lunch was one of a series of events organised by further education colleges across the West Midlands to encourage locals to come together for a few hours of friendship, food and fun. Over a thousand people are set to attend lunches, afternoon teas and picnics which will coincide with the year’s Big Lunch project to celebrate everything that makes our communities great. This year, colleges have also focused on helping to make the event as green as possible – from simple sustainable swaps to ideas to take forward in the local community.

The Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands, Sir John Crabtree OBE, said; “I’m delighted that so many colleges from right across the region are getting involved with this year’s FE Big Lunch. Launched last year to coincide with the Coronation, the initiative has really taken off and is set to be bigger and better than ever. With a sustainable and environmentally friendly theme this year, the West Midlands Lieutenancy is pleased to be supporting these important community events and we hope everyone had a great time.”

John Beaty, Principal of Burton and South Derbyshire College commented: “Colleges are not only educational institutions but also central pillars of their local communities. Through our longstanding partnerships with public, private and third sector organisations, we strive to address the diverse needs of our community. The FE Big Lunch is a testament to the collaborative efforts that drive positive change, and we are honoured to stand alongside these dedicated individuals and groups in their mission to make a difference.”