BSDC’s digital innovation recognised with ALT Awards nomination

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) is proud to announce its nomination for the ALT Awards 2025 in the category Award for Digital Transformation (In partnership with Jisc). The nomination recognises the college’s pioneering project, “Flora Regenerate”, a National Forest immersive collaboration developed in partnership with Sterran Dance.

BSDC’s nominated project, “Flora Regenerate”, is an immersive, AI-enhanced experience that integrates dance, music, and digital storytelling. Funded by the National Forest, the project was brought to life in the College’s state-of-the-art 360 immersive suite, pushing the boundaries of creative innovation in education.

Through stunning visuals, evocative poetry and an ambient soundscape, this immersive experience explores themes of industrial decline, community renewal and regrowth of the National Forest.

Driven by a visionary collaboration between Zoe Tierney, BSDC’s Learning Technologist, and Katy Sterran, Patron of Dance and Theatre Arts at BSDC and Artistic Director of Sterran Dance Company, the initiative aims to connect young people with the local landscape of the National Forest through powerful immersive experiences.

Speaking about the performance, Katy Sterran said: “This project asked a powerful question: how can we connect the natural world and the story of the National Forest with the digital world, through human experience? The process was about finding ways to engage audiences on multiple levels – emotionally, digitally and environmentally. It’s been a privilege to contribute to such a relevant and significant project as patron of the College and as an Artist, not just for what has been achieved in this first stage, but for its inspiration and impact for future generations.”

Zoe Tierney, Learning Technologist at BSDC said “The National Forest Project has been an incredible opportunity to explore the synergy between AI and the arts, while also inspiring young people to engage with and explore the National Forest. Being nominated for the ALT Award for Digital Transformation is a huge honour that recognises the innovative spirit behind “Flora Regenerate”. We’re excited to share this groundbreaking initiative with the Further Education sector and beyond, showcasing how immersive storytelling and AI-driven creativity can transform learning and collaboration.”

The Association for Learning Technology (ALT) Awards celebrate excellence in research, practice, and achievement in learning technology. Since their inception in 2007, the awards have set the benchmark for innovation in the field, attracting highly competitive entries from across the UK and internationally.

This national recognition highlights BSDC’s enduring commitment to innovation, collaboration, and community engagement, showcasing how technology and the arts can unite to create meaningful educational experiences.