Buckinghamshire College Group Student’s Animation Chosen from 600 Entries for National Exhibition

Buckinghamshire College Group Graphic Design student Johnny Gibbins has been selected to exhibit his work at Origins Creatives 2026, UAL Awarding Body’s flagship annual exhibition celebrating emerging creative talent.

Johnny’s animation, A Brand New World, was chosen from more than 600 submissions and will be showcased at the prestigious Mall Galleries in London from 15th to 18th July, following selection by Origins Creatives curator Calum Hall.

The exhibition, organised by UAL Awarding Body and curated by leading arts organisation Creative Debuts, celebrates the work of the next generation of artists, designers, filmmakers, performers and creative practitioners from across the UK.

Johnny’s selection highlights both his creative talent and the supportive learning environment at Buckinghamshire College Group. The College’s Graphic Design programme combines technical skills development with creative exploration, helping students build the confidence, knowledge and professional portfolio needed to progress into the creative industries and higher education.

A Brand New World brings a vibrant fantasy landscape to life through a series of visually engaging animated scenes featuring original ecosystems, landscapes and creatures. Beginning in space before descending into a colourful imagined world, the animation follows the journey of a single day, with changing skies and atmospheric environments reflecting the passage of time from daylight through to sunset.

Created primarily using Procreate, Johnny’s work also incorporates hand-painted watercolour elements, blending traditional and digital techniques. Inspired by both anime and the principles of animation, the piece creates an immersive visual experience that showcases his creativity, technical skills and passion for storytelling.

Origins Creatives aims to provide young creatives with the opportunity to experience exhibiting their work in a professional London gallery setting and gain exposure within the creative industries.

Johnny’s selection is particularly impressive given the highly competitive nature of the exhibition, with more than 600 submissions received from creative students across the UK. His inclusion reflects both the originality of A Brand New World and his ability to combine imaginative storytelling with strong technical animation skills.

Commenting on the exhibition, curator Calum Hall described Origins Creatives 2026 as “unapologetic, undivided and unbound.”

Alongside exhibitions of artwork, animation, film, fashion and photography, visitors will also be able to enjoy live music performances and interactive creative experiences throughout the four-day event.

Origins Creatives 2026 takes place at Mall Galleries, The Mall, St James’s, London, SW1Y 5AS, from 15th to 18th July 2026. Entry is free, with tickets available via Eventbrite.

Johnny’s selection is a fantastic achievement and highlights the exceptional creative talent being developed within Buckinghamshire College Group’s Graphic Design programme.