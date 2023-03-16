Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

BUDGET SIGNALS MORE PRESSURES ON SCHOOL AND COLLEGES

NASUWT March 16, 2023
0 Comments
students walking through gate

A £400 million stealth cut to spending on school buildings was hidden in today’s Budget, despite the DfE’s own recent warnings that some are in danger of collapse.

Capital Departmental Expenditure Limits for education have reduced from £6.3 billion in the November Autumn Statement 2022 to £5.9 billion in today’s Budget.

This appears to come on top of a £500 million underspend in the schools capital budget in 2021/22 and despite the recent warning by the DfE that ‘there is a risk of collapse of one or more blocks in some schools which are at or approaching the end of their designed life-expectancy” and the raising of the risk level from ‘critical-likely’ to ‘critical-very likely’, as long ago as July 2021.

Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union, said:

“Now is the time for greater investment in school buildings, not less, with the warnings that some school buildings are at risk of collapse.

“Schools are already reporting increased revenue pressures as they have less available to spend on repair and upkeep of buildings.

“Despite the Chancellor stating that this is a “Budget for growth…which pays for the NHS and schools” the reality was precious little in his statement for education, with no extra funding for schools and colleges or for teachers’ pay.” 

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
Topics: ,
NASUWT

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .