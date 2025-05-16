Cambridge Regional College Celebrates 19 Years of Teaching Norwegian Students

Cambridge Regional College (CRC) is proud to mark the 19th anniversary of its successful international study partnership with two Norwegian schools – Tromsdalen videregående skole in Tromsø and Ulsrud videregående skole in Oslo.

The Norwegian Link Programme is a six-month international study experience that enables students to continue with their Norwegian national curriculum in English while living in the UK and studying at Cambridge Regional College.

Since first being launched in 2006, the Norwegian Link Programme has welcomed over 1,000 students to CRC. The programme’s most recent cohort completed their six-month placement in April 2025.

Delivered by Cambridge Regional College’s teaching staff, the programme follows the Norwegian curriculum and encompasses a broad range of subjects, including English, Mathematics, History, Modern Languages, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences. CRC staff work closely with teachers at both partner schools to ensure the curriculum is fully delivered and assessment requirements are met. In addition to academic development, the programme places strong emphasis on improving students’ English language skills in both academic and social contexts, helping them build confidence and a solid foundation for future study and careers.

Beyond the classroom, students embraced the opportunity to experience UK culture first-hand, with organised trips to cities such as London and Edinburgh – and some students even travelled further afield to France and Cyprus.

Jonathan Ingham, Head of Department, International at Cambridge Regional College, said:

“This unique programme gives students the chance to improve their English in a real-world academic setting, while experiencing life in a different country. It not only supports their studies but also helps them grow in confidence, independence and cultural awareness.”

Elin Isaksen, Vice Principal of Tromsø’s Tromsdalen videregående skole, commented:

“We are very proud of our programme, celebrating the 19th year of having students in Cambridge. The students for next year are very excited about coming here. We look forward to many more years to come.”

Solveig Andersen, Head of Department within Oslo’s Ulsrud videregående skole, added:

“We are glad to see another group of students graduating the six months programme at CRC. It has been exciting to follow the students through this lovely experience! We wish them all the best for the next steps.”

Next year will mark a significant milestone as CRC prepares to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the partnership. Over the years, CRC has even welcomed siblings and family members of previous students – a real testament to the value and impact of this programme.