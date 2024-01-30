Careers galore at College’s apprenticeship expo

STUDENTS and school leavers looking to start on their career paths are being invited to attend Middlesbrough College’s Apprenticeship Expo.

More than 30 employers have already signed up to take part in the event, which happens at the College on February 8.

Representatives from companies and organisations including British Steel, housing group Thirteen, the NHS, Correll Group, Calm Digital, Sembcorp and CF Fertilisers will be on hand to talk to budding apprentices about beginning their careers.

As well as exhibition and information stands, there will also be interactive displays and practical demonstrations so that attendees can get a real flavour of life as an apprentice.

Middlesbrough College Group works with around 2,000 apprentices every year in over 100 different areas through its Northern Skills arm.

Matt Telling, Group Director: Business Engagement and Partnerships at Middlesbrough College Group, said:

“Apprenticeships are one of the best routes which people can take to secure a rewarding, stimulating career and the great news is that they are now available across a huge range of different sectors and professions.

“By mixing in-college learning from expert tutors with on the job training and experience, you get the best of both worlds and can become a confident, skilled worker.

“Every year we work with thousands of apprentices and hundreds of companies to help people start their chosen career.

“Attending the expo is a great way for people starting out on their apprenticeship journey to get a real flavour of what is out there for them and the many opportunities which are available.”

Deborah Cunningham, Marketing and Communications Manager at Correll Group, said:

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Northern Skills Apprenticeship Expo, it’s a great opportunity to meet our future workforce and educate them on the apprenticeship and wider career opportunities we have.

“We have a long-standing commitment to apprenticeships and events like this are key to ensuring we recruit and retain a future pipeline of talent for industry.”

Middlesbrough College has a long track record of working with apprentices and runs its own annual apprenticeship awards.

The 2023 edition of these awards saw 22 different winners in categories ranging from IT Apprentice of the Year to Teaching Assistant of the Year.

Overall apprentice of the year was 24-year-old Grace Davis, who won for her outstanding work as an apprentice at Middlesbrough-based media company Wander Films.

Grace said: “I got so much out of my apprenticeship and I learned so much.

“Having the practical experience in the workplace and learning from industry professionals and people who have done this work for years helped to accelerate my learning and going in to College and learning all the theory elements really backed up that knowledge.”

The Apprenticeship Expo takes place at Middlesbrough College’s Middlehaven campus from 2pm to 6pm on Thursday 8 February.

For more details and to confirm your attendance, click here.

