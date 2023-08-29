Celebrating Exceptional Exam Results at Elliott Hudson College! 

Elliott Hudson College, an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ sixth form college in Leeds, is delighted to announce the exceptional achievements of its Year 13 students on Results Day.

On Thursday 17 August, students collected their final examination results for their A’ Level and vocational courses, and once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to academic success. This showcases the college’s dedication to building a culture of excellence through passion, support, and resilience. The day was marked with results day festivities including a local steel band, free ice cream as well as a full feature on the BBC Look North.

The teachers and staff at Elliott Hudson College are absolutely thrilled with the students’ remarkable accomplishments and are proud to celebrate the effort and hard work of each student.

Clare Lucas, Assistant Principal said, “We’re bursting with pride over our students’ achievements and the hard work they’ve invested to reach this point. Their ability to thrive despite challenges, fuels our commitment to provide them with every possible opportunity.”

Success stories span across subjects, with numerous students achieving top marks and securing places at the UK’s leading universities – an especially proud moment for those who are the first in their families to pursue higher education.

This year we are proud to have five students entering Medicine:

Melanie Thorpe (A* A* A* A*)

Dilraj Gill (A*A*A*)

Megan Bardsley (A*A*A)

Suijit Buddharaju (AAA)

Axel Assifuah (AAAB)

While Amina Benhammouda A*A*A* has accepted a place to study Law at the University of Oxford, and Jade Sefah AAB has secured a place at the University of Cambridge on a Foundation Year Degree.

Hashim Qureshi and Libby Coleman-Walker are both is delighted to have secured an apprenticeships, Hashim with KPMG in finance consulting and Libby with Kirk Newsholme in auditing.

Principal, Lee Styles, shared his praise, “At Elliott Hudson College, we talk a lot about the importance of self-belief and hard work being the key to success. Once again, the results that our students have achieved shows how important dedication and commitment are in fulfilling your ambitions and progressing onto your chosen next steps. I’m incredibly proud of our students.”

Well done again to all our students!

Open Events to visit Elliott Hudson College will be held on Tuesday 11 October and Saturday 25 November 2023. Applications for September 2024 enrolment will open on Monday 10 October.

