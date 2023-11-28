Chevening scholars’ success celebrated at the University of Warwick

International partnership scholars were celebrated last night at the University of Warwick as 150 students from 45 countries came together at an event to highlight international academic collaboration.

Coventry’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Jaswant Singh Birdi was guest speaker at the event.

This year, Warwick welcomed its biggest cohort of prestigious Chevening scholars for five years. This year’s intake was more than double last years’, with 47 scholars from 32 different countries admitted, compared to 22 last year.

Speaking at the event Professor Michael Scott, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International) said:

“It’s wonderful to meet so many of our talented international scholars here at Warwick. I’m always inspired by how passionate they are about their studies, what they have achieved already to win their place at Warwick, and their courage to embark on this journey of study in a foreign country.

We welcome them as a fundamentally important part of our Warwick community and look forward to learning from them as much as we hope they learn from being here with us. Many of our previous scholars have gone on to extremely distinguished international careers and I will be following this group with great interest.”

Marianne Bedon from Syria is studying Engineering Business Management. She said:

“So far, Warwick has been amazing! The campus is buzzing with student life as there are loads of activities, societies, and sports clubs to join and to wind down after studying.

“Speaking of studying, there are loads of interesting places to study at and support is provided wherever I go. As a joint Chevening-Said Foundation scholar, I look forward to a year full of relationship-building with bright individuals from all over the world, enriching my academic knowledge, developing my leadership skills, and exploring the UK and its culture.”

Nigerian Public Health student Ibrahim Ja’afar said:

“Warwick and Chevening will add value and transform my life in 360 degrees. As I join Warwick, where excellence meets diversity, I transcend being a mere student; I become part of a vibrant global community shaping the future.

“This journey is my opportunity to unlock boundless possibilities, right from the heart of England. Proudly representing Nigeria, I’m immersing myself in world-class education, thriving within a dynamic fusion of academic brilliance and global camaraderie.”

The event recognised various scholarship schemes, including Bolashaq, British Council Women in STEM, Colfuturo, Fulbright, Sanctuary Scholarships, Chevening, Commonwealth Scholarships, EUTOPIA and others, emphasising the University’s commitment to fostering a global community of learners and reducing the financial barriers to higher education for high-achieving individuals.

Chevening scholars often go on to positions of international significance; a Warwick Chevening alumnus is now the President of Bolivia.

