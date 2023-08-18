City College’s Very Own “Lioness”

17-year-old sports enthusiast Maddi Curno has soared to success in her first year of studying the Extended Diploma in Sport course at City College Plymouth in partnership with Plymouth Argyle Football Club. Maddi’s outstanding dedication and talent have earned her a distinction in her first year.

Maddi’s journey into the world of sports began at a young age when she first stepped onto a football pitch at the age of nine. Now, as a pivotal player in the Plymouth Argyle Ladies First Team, her passion for the game has only grown stronger. Balancing her rigorous training schedule with her academic pursuits, Maddi’s hard work and determination have culminated in a well-deserved distinction star.

Reflecting on her journey, Maddi shared:

“Choosing the sport course at City College Plymouth was a no-brainer for me due to the strong link with Plymouth Argyle and my love for football. The support I’ve received from both the College and the club has been incredible, enabling me to excel both on and off the field. I am thrilled with my first year results and can’t wait to see where this journey takes me next.”

Maddi’s remarkable achievements align seamlessly with the recent success of the England Ladies Football Team, known as the Lionesses. As the Lionesses inspire a new generation of female athletes and have a profound impact on girls’ youth football across the city, Maddi stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of their influence.

City College Plymouth’s Chief Executive, Jackie Grubb, said:

“The College is immensely proud of Maddi. Her journey highlights the invaluable partnership between City College Plymouth and Plymouth Argyle Football Club, empowering students to pursue their dreams. We look forward to supporting Maddi as she continues her studies.”

As Maddi completes her second year of the Extended Diploma in Sport, her sights are set on progressing to university and realising her aspiration of becoming a physiotherapist. With her perseverance and talent, she is undoubtedly a shining example of City College Plymouth’s commitment to nurturing exceptional individuals who are poised to make a significant impact in their chosen fields.

Published in