Coleg Cambria holds EDI events ahead of inaugural inclusion conference

COLEG CAMBRIA reaffirmed its commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) through a series of events that brought staff together to share ideas, reflect on practice, and celebrate progress.

Two landmark activities were led by Miranda Hazell, Specialist Teacher and Lead on Inclusion Training, and Fairness and Belonging Lead Alice Churm, giving colleagues fresh opportunities to learn and collaborate.

The Inclusion Roadshow provided a platform for staff across campuses to showcase innovative inclusive practice. Curriculum and support teams presented displays and interactive activities, highlighting strategies that reduce barriers for learners and encourage a culture of kindness, respect and belonging.

Meanwhile, the Progressing Equality Conference focused on equipping the college’s progress coaches with practical tools to embed inclusion into everyday conversations with students.

They explored how small but consistent actions can make a big difference in ensuring all learners feel “encouraged, empowered and enabled”.

Reflecting on these achievements, Lizzie Stevens, Director of Inclusion and Progress, praised the dedication of staff across the college: “These events demonstrate how our staff are working collectively to create environments where all learners can flourish.

“It is not just about policies or one-off projects, but about embedding inclusion into everything we do – from teaching and learning to wellbeing and support.

“By sharing good practice, listening to learners, and challenging ourselves to do more, we are building a college culture where everyone feels they belong and can achieve their full potential. That is what true inclusion means, and it is at the heart of Coleg Cambria.”

Building on this momentum, the college confirmed planning has begun for its first Inclusion Education Conference, scheduled to take place towards the end of the academic year.

The expo will bring together educators, practitioners and sector leaders to share research, showcase innovation, and celebrate progress in inclusive learning, wellbeing and equality.

Coleg Cambria is one of the leading further and higher education institutions in Wales, serving thousands of learners each year across its campuses in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Wrexham.

The college offers a wide range of academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships, and professional qualifications designed to meet the needs of students, employers, and the wider community.

Known for its strong industry links, modern facilities, and commitment to innovation, Coleg Cambria provides learners with the skills, support, and experience needed to succeed in their chosen careers. The college is also dedicated to promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and lifelong learning.

Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) promote fairness, respect, and opportunity for all. Equality ensures everyone is treated fairly. Diversity values individual differences such as race, gender, age, and ability. Inclusion creates environments where everyone feels welcome and supported, fostering collaboration, innovation, and a sense of belonging in workplaces and communities.



