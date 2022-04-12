College campaign shortlisted for National Marketing Awards

A South Lanarkshire College campaign aimed at engaging new students during the pandemic has been recognised in the National Marketing Society STAR Awards.

The campaign, #StartingSLC, was shortlisted in the PR category in the awards, which celebrates the creativity, innovation and success of Marketing and Communications campaigns across Scotland.

The campaign aimed to tackle the communication barrier with students during the pandemic and ensure students still felt part of the college community during a period of online and blended learning. This was done through personalised postcards and welcome messages sent to students starting at the college, community welcome banners around the local area, welcome videos from college staff and engaging welcome content on social media during the first 6 weeks of the term.

The college were the only educational institution to be shortlisted in the National awards and sit alongside RBS, Irn Bru, Highland Spring and Edinburgh Gin in the PR category.

Rose Harkness, Head of Student Services, said:

“I am delighted that our campaign to engage new students during the pandemic has been shortlisted in the prestigious Marketing Society STAR Awards.

The pandemic was especially difficult for our students as they continued to learn and adapt to online and blended learning. This campaign had the aim of ensuring our students still felt part of the college community, despite the barriers created by the pandemic. The campaign really did bring the college community together digitally and connected students with lecturers, the college and each other.

Students are at the heart of every decision we make at the college and this campaign really highlights this; thinking creatively to support our students and ensure they still had an excellent learning experience whilst studying with us during the pandemic.

This campaign was one of many initiatives put in place during the pandemic to support our students and community and it is great to get recognition for the work and creativity of our staff at the college. Our staff really did go above and beyond during the pandemic to support our students and it is brilliant to see this, amongst other initiatives, being recognised at a National level for good practice.”

The Awards ceremony will take place in the 02 Academy, Edinburgh, on the 23rd June.