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College celebrates exceptional talent at annual Student Awards

Taimar Askew June 16, 2026
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Middlesbrough College celebrated the achievements of outstanding learners at its annual Student Awards ceremony on Wednesday 10th June, bringing together almost 300 guests, including employer partners and family members for one of the highlights of the college calendar.

With more than 13,500 students studying at the college, being selected for a Student Award represents a significant achievement, recognising individuals who have excelled in their chosen field and made an outstanding contribution to college life.

Hosted by Deputy Principal for Curriculum and Students, Aimey Adamson, and Group Business Development Director of Business Engagement and Partnerships, Matthew Telling, the event celebrated learner achievements across 50 award categories and a wide range of curriculum areas.

The awards were supported by 35 employer sponsors, with representatives from leading organisations across the region attending to celebrate learner success. Sponsors included Cleveland Police, PD Ports, University Hospitals Tees, Muckle LLP, Teesside International Airport, ITS Ltd, Quorn, Pneuma Group/PITCH!, Zizu’s Day Care & Learning Centre and SNE Care Services, highlighting the strong links between the college and regional employers.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, Level 3 Performing Arts (Dance) students delivered a vibrant performance during the ceremony, while music students Karl Wallace and Chibundi Onwordi entertained guests as they arrived for drinks and canapés ahead of the awards presentation.

Matthew Telling said: “Our Student Awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our learners and the employers who support them throughout their journey. We are incredibly grateful to our employer partners for their continued commitment, which helps students gain the skills, experience and confidence they need to succeed.”

Isobel Wilson was named Construction Civil and Surveying Student of the Year, sponsored by Meldrum Group, before going on to be crowned Overall Student of the Year. She was recognised for her academic excellence, leadership and commitment to the construction sector, following recent achievements such as a Chartered Institute of Building Leadership Award and a Civil Engineering Contractors Association grant.

Isobel said: “I’m incredibly proud and grateful to receive both awards. It’s been a really rewarding year, and I’ve had fantastic support from my tutors, employers and peers. I’m really excited to continue developing my skills and pursuing a career in construction.”

Mohammed Alanizi was awarded both ESOL Adult Learner of the Year, sponsored by The Halo Project, and Overall Adult Learner of the Year, in recognition of his resilience, determination and outstanding progress since joining the college at Pre-Entry level.

Congratulating the winners, Gary Potts, Vice Principal: Business, Innovation and Community Partnerships, said: “This year’s awards showcase the very best of Middlesbrough College, from academic excellence to leadership and resilience. It’s particularly pleasing to celebrate this success alongside so many employer partners, who play a vital role in shaping our learners’ skills and future opportunities.”

The Student Endeavour Award, sponsored by Steel Benders UK, was presented in memory of former Middlesbrough College student Grace Measor, whose talent, kindness and determination left a lasting impact on the college community. Grace was a WorldSkills UK Laboratory Technician Competition National Finalist and secured a degree apprenticeship as she pursued her dream career in science. She sadly passed away earlier this year following a courageous battle with leukaemia.

Aimey Adamson said: “It was our privilege to honour Grace’s memory and celebrate the values she embodied every day through this award – exceptional determination, perseverance and courage in the face of challenges.” 

The full list of winners at Middlesbrough College’s Student Awards 2026 was as follows:

Award CategoryStudent Name
A Level Student of the YearMilly Lonsdale Marr
Access to Higher Education Student of the YearIonica Petrea
Art and Design Student of the YearChloe Mudd
Business Student of the YearLeo Honeyman
Catering and Hospitality Student of the YearNieve Taylor
Catering and Hospitality Adult Learner of the YearJade Savage
Childcare Student of the YearNicole Plews
Childcare Adult Learner of the YearDonna Roberts
Construction Brickwork Student of the YearKelsey Riley
Construction Electrical Installation Student of the YearLawand Wahed
Construction Carpentry and Joinery Student of the YearRobin Dodds
Construction Plumbing Student of the YearMax Allison
Construction Civil and Surveying Student of the YearIsobel Wilson
Construction Multi Skills | Trade Occupations Student of the YearCallum Hart
TTE Electrical and Electronic Engineering Student of the YearJake Baker-Blackburn
TTE (Mechanical, Machining and Manufacturing) Engineering Student of the YearThomas Marshall
TTE Instrumentation and Control Student of the YearHarry Martin
TTE Renewables|Wind Turbine Technician Student of the YearOwen Hodgson
TTE Process & General Engineering Student of the YearLexi Ryan
TTE Mechatronics Student of the yearBrandon Theakston
ESOL Student of the YearLana Alhassan
ESOL Adult Learner of the YearMohammed Alanizi
Roots Learner of the YearKira White
ACL Bootcamps & Bespoke Employer-Led Provision Learner of the YearAndrea Cox
ACL Basic Skills Learner of the YearJamishid Danishjoy
Supported Intern Student of the YearThomas Reader
Inclusive Learning Student of the YearAbigail Everest
Hair and Beauty Student of the YearRubie Hold
Hair and Beauty Adult Learner of the YearKerri Middleton
Health Student of the YearJoe Whitfield
Nursing and Midwifery Student of the YearJess Garner
Social Care Student of the YearDefrim Demucaj
Social Care Adult Learner of the YearNatalie Parker
Motor Vehicle Student of the YearOscar Coates
Welding Student of the YearIzaac Golden
MC Digital Student of the YearHeidi Appleby
Music Technology and Practice Student of the YearFinn Simpson-Murphy
Performing Arts & Theatre Operations Student of the YearWilliam Speight
Fashion Communication Student of the YearSandra Sobisz
Public Services Student of the YearEllenor Bunce
Sport and Leisure Student of the YearMorgan Muldowney
Sports Academy Student of the YearHenry Chapman
Travel, Tourism & Aviation Student of the YearGrace Hill
University Centre Middlesbrough Student of the YearJoel Routh
Student Leadership AwardKatie Marshall
Community Champion / Social Action AwardZakiyah Hanif Jones
Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging AwardCallum Hutchinson
Student Endeavour Award (in memory of Grace Measor)Jayden Brazell-Owens
Overall Student of the YearIsobel Wilson
Overall Adult Learner of the YearMohammed Alanizi

Published in: Education News | FE News
Taimar Askew

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