College celebrates exceptional talent at annual Student Awards

Middlesbrough College celebrated the achievements of outstanding learners at its annual Student Awards ceremony on Wednesday 10th June, bringing together almost 300 guests, including employer partners and family members for one of the highlights of the college calendar.

With more than 13,500 students studying at the college, being selected for a Student Award represents a significant achievement, recognising individuals who have excelled in their chosen field and made an outstanding contribution to college life.

Hosted by Deputy Principal for Curriculum and Students, Aimey Adamson, and Group Business Development Director of Business Engagement and Partnerships, Matthew Telling, the event celebrated learner achievements across 50 award categories and a wide range of curriculum areas.

The awards were supported by 35 employer sponsors, with representatives from leading organisations across the region attending to celebrate learner success. Sponsors included Cleveland Police, PD Ports, University Hospitals Tees, Muckle LLP, Teesside International Airport, ITS Ltd, Quorn, Pneuma Group/PITCH!, Zizu’s Day Care & Learning Centre and SNE Care Services, highlighting the strong links between the college and regional employers.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, Level 3 Performing Arts (Dance) students delivered a vibrant performance during the ceremony, while music students Karl Wallace and Chibundi Onwordi entertained guests as they arrived for drinks and canapés ahead of the awards presentation.

Matthew Telling said: “Our Student Awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our learners and the employers who support them throughout their journey. We are incredibly grateful to our employer partners for their continued commitment, which helps students gain the skills, experience and confidence they need to succeed.”

Isobel Wilson was named Construction Civil and Surveying Student of the Year, sponsored by Meldrum Group, before going on to be crowned Overall Student of the Year. She was recognised for her academic excellence, leadership and commitment to the construction sector, following recent achievements such as a Chartered Institute of Building Leadership Award and a Civil Engineering Contractors Association grant.

Isobel said: “I’m incredibly proud and grateful to receive both awards. It’s been a really rewarding year, and I’ve had fantastic support from my tutors, employers and peers. I’m really excited to continue developing my skills and pursuing a career in construction.”

Mohammed Alanizi was awarded both ESOL Adult Learner of the Year, sponsored by The Halo Project, and Overall Adult Learner of the Year, in recognition of his resilience, determination and outstanding progress since joining the college at Pre-Entry level.

Congratulating the winners, Gary Potts, Vice Principal: Business, Innovation and Community Partnerships, said: “This year’s awards showcase the very best of Middlesbrough College, from academic excellence to leadership and resilience. It’s particularly pleasing to celebrate this success alongside so many employer partners, who play a vital role in shaping our learners’ skills and future opportunities.”

The Student Endeavour Award, sponsored by Steel Benders UK, was presented in memory of former Middlesbrough College student Grace Measor, whose talent, kindness and determination left a lasting impact on the college community. Grace was a WorldSkills UK Laboratory Technician Competition National Finalist and secured a degree apprenticeship as she pursued her dream career in science. She sadly passed away earlier this year following a courageous battle with leukaemia.

Aimey Adamson said: “It was our privilege to honour Grace’s memory and celebrate the values she embodied every day through this award – exceptional determination, perseverance and courage in the face of challenges.”

The full list of winners at Middlesbrough College’s Student Awards 2026 was as follows: