College celebrates exceptional talent at annual Student Awards
Middlesbrough College celebrated the achievements of outstanding learners at its annual Student Awards ceremony on Wednesday 10th June, bringing together almost 300 guests, including employer partners and family members for one of the highlights of the college calendar.
With more than 13,500 students studying at the college, being selected for a Student Award represents a significant achievement, recognising individuals who have excelled in their chosen field and made an outstanding contribution to college life.
Hosted by Deputy Principal for Curriculum and Students, Aimey Adamson, and Group Business Development Director of Business Engagement and Partnerships, Matthew Telling, the event celebrated learner achievements across 50 award categories and a wide range of curriculum areas.
The awards were supported by 35 employer sponsors, with representatives from leading organisations across the region attending to celebrate learner success. Sponsors included Cleveland Police, PD Ports, University Hospitals Tees, Muckle LLP, Teesside International Airport, ITS Ltd, Quorn, Pneuma Group/PITCH!, Zizu’s Day Care & Learning Centre and SNE Care Services, highlighting the strong links between the college and regional employers.
Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, Level 3 Performing Arts (Dance) students delivered a vibrant performance during the ceremony, while music students Karl Wallace and Chibundi Onwordi entertained guests as they arrived for drinks and canapés ahead of the awards presentation.
Matthew Telling said: “Our Student Awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our learners and the employers who support them throughout their journey. We are incredibly grateful to our employer partners for their continued commitment, which helps students gain the skills, experience and confidence they need to succeed.”
Isobel Wilson was named Construction Civil and Surveying Student of the Year, sponsored by Meldrum Group, before going on to be crowned Overall Student of the Year. She was recognised for her academic excellence, leadership and commitment to the construction sector, following recent achievements such as a Chartered Institute of Building Leadership Award and a Civil Engineering Contractors Association grant.
Isobel said: “I’m incredibly proud and grateful to receive both awards. It’s been a really rewarding year, and I’ve had fantastic support from my tutors, employers and peers. I’m really excited to continue developing my skills and pursuing a career in construction.”
Mohammed Alanizi was awarded both ESOL Adult Learner of the Year, sponsored by The Halo Project, and Overall Adult Learner of the Year, in recognition of his resilience, determination and outstanding progress since joining the college at Pre-Entry level.
Congratulating the winners, Gary Potts, Vice Principal: Business, Innovation and Community Partnerships, said: “This year’s awards showcase the very best of Middlesbrough College, from academic excellence to leadership and resilience. It’s particularly pleasing to celebrate this success alongside so many employer partners, who play a vital role in shaping our learners’ skills and future opportunities.”
The Student Endeavour Award, sponsored by Steel Benders UK, was presented in memory of former Middlesbrough College student Grace Measor, whose talent, kindness and determination left a lasting impact on the college community. Grace was a WorldSkills UK Laboratory Technician Competition National Finalist and secured a degree apprenticeship as she pursued her dream career in science. She sadly passed away earlier this year following a courageous battle with leukaemia.
Aimey Adamson said: “It was our privilege to honour Grace’s memory and celebrate the values she embodied every day through this award – exceptional determination, perseverance and courage in the face of challenges.”
The full list of winners at Middlesbrough College’s Student Awards 2026 was as follows:
|Award Category
|Student Name
|A Level Student of the Year
|Milly Lonsdale Marr
|Access to Higher Education Student of the Year
|Ionica Petrea
|Art and Design Student of the Year
|Chloe Mudd
|Business Student of the Year
|Leo Honeyman
|Catering and Hospitality Student of the Year
|Nieve Taylor
|Catering and Hospitality Adult Learner of the Year
|Jade Savage
|Childcare Student of the Year
|Nicole Plews
|Childcare Adult Learner of the Year
|Donna Roberts
|Construction Brickwork Student of the Year
|Kelsey Riley
|Construction Electrical Installation Student of the Year
|Lawand Wahed
|Construction Carpentry and Joinery Student of the Year
|Robin Dodds
|Construction Plumbing Student of the Year
|Max Allison
|Construction Civil and Surveying Student of the Year
|Isobel Wilson
|Construction Multi Skills | Trade Occupations Student of the Year
|Callum Hart
|TTE Electrical and Electronic Engineering Student of the Year
|Jake Baker-Blackburn
|TTE (Mechanical, Machining and Manufacturing) Engineering Student of the Year
|Thomas Marshall
|TTE Instrumentation and Control Student of the Year
|Harry Martin
|TTE Renewables|Wind Turbine Technician Student of the Year
|Owen Hodgson
|TTE Process & General Engineering Student of the Year
|Lexi Ryan
|TTE Mechatronics Student of the year
|Brandon Theakston
|ESOL Student of the Year
|Lana Alhassan
|ESOL Adult Learner of the Year
|Mohammed Alanizi
|Roots Learner of the Year
|Kira White
|ACL Bootcamps & Bespoke Employer-Led Provision Learner of the Year
|Andrea Cox
|ACL Basic Skills Learner of the Year
|Jamishid Danishjoy
|Supported Intern Student of the Year
|Thomas Reader
|Inclusive Learning Student of the Year
|Abigail Everest
|Hair and Beauty Student of the Year
|Rubie Hold
|Hair and Beauty Adult Learner of the Year
|Kerri Middleton
|Health Student of the Year
|Joe Whitfield
|Nursing and Midwifery Student of the Year
|Jess Garner
|Social Care Student of the Year
|Defrim Demucaj
|Social Care Adult Learner of the Year
|Natalie Parker
|Motor Vehicle Student of the Year
|Oscar Coates
|Welding Student of the Year
|Izaac Golden
|MC Digital Student of the Year
|Heidi Appleby
|Music Technology and Practice Student of the Year
|Finn Simpson-Murphy
|Performing Arts & Theatre Operations Student of the Year
|William Speight
|Fashion Communication Student of the Year
|Sandra Sobisz
|Public Services Student of the Year
|Ellenor Bunce
|Sport and Leisure Student of the Year
|Morgan Muldowney
|Sports Academy Student of the Year
|Henry Chapman
|Travel, Tourism & Aviation Student of the Year
|Grace Hill
|University Centre Middlesbrough Student of the Year
|Joel Routh
|Student Leadership Award
|Katie Marshall
|Community Champion / Social Action Award
|Zakiyah Hanif Jones
|Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Award
|Callum Hutchinson
|Student Endeavour Award (in memory of Grace Measor)
|Jayden Brazell-Owens
|Overall Student of the Year
|Isobel Wilson
|Overall Adult Learner of the Year
|Mohammed Alanizi
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