College centre to drive the automotive industry forward

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently launched a new automotive centre that will lead the way in the latest developments in the automotive industry.

The Advanced Automotive Training Centre (AATC) is a purpose-built facility, fully equipped with industry-standard tools, equipment and machinery. It has been designed to provide cutting-edge training in Hybrid/Electric Vehicle technology, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Hydrogen Vehicle systems, ensuring the local motor vehicle industry is prepared for decarbonisation and the increasing adoption of alternative fuel vehicles.

The Centre was officially opened by MP for Burton, Jacob Collier during a launch event, which was also an opportunity for automotive industry representatives to tour the facilities and learn more about the training on offer.

As the UK transitions towards net zero and a more sustainable transport sector, BSDC’s training programmes focus on green skills that will be essential for the future workforce. Courses have been developed in collaboration with employers to address industry needs, ensuring that local automotive professionals have the technical knowledge and practical expertise to work on low-emission and alternative fuel vehicles.

Speaking about the range of courses on offer, Curriculum Director, Lee Mitchell said: “Our expert tutors, all with extensive industry experience, deliver hands-on training that simplifies complex concepts, equipping participants with the skills and qualifications needed for the evolving automotive sector. With the industry rapidly shifting towards low-emission technologies, we encourage local automotive engineers to invest in future skills and ensure they remain at the forefront of these developments.”

Designed specifically with experienced motor vehicle technicians in mind, courses provide hands-on training using a fleet of modern vehicles, including an all-electric Nissan Leaf, a hybrid Toyota Prius and a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Toyota Mirai. The Toyota Mirai was secured through BSDC’s partnership with Toyota Manufacturing UK as part of a wider initiative funded by the Government’s Strategic Development Fund. This led to BSDC becoming the first education provider in England to offer level 3 hydrogen fuel cell training.

John Beaty, Principal and Chief Executive at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said:

“This facility is a vital step forward in ensuring that our local workforce is equipped with the skills needed for the future of the automotive sector. The shift towards electric, hybrid and hydrogen vehicles presents both challenges and opportunities, and BSDC is leading the way in ensuring that our region remains at the forefront of the industry.”

For more information about the Advanced Automotive Training Centre and the courses available, visit www.bsdc.ac.uk or contact the college at [email protected].