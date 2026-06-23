College commissions Liverpool poet’s powerful tribute to city’s next generation

Award-winning Liverpool poet Joseph Roberts has penned an original poem celebrating the ambition, resilience and character of the city’s young people as part of a new campaign for The City of Liverpool College.

The poem, I’m Here, shines a spotlight on the people, places and possibilities that make Liverpool unique, capturing the experiences of a new generation finding their place in the city and shaping its future.

Released as a short film, the piece combines Roberts’ spoken-word performance with footage of students and staff from across The City of Liverpool College’s six campuses, highlighting the role the College plays in helping thousands of people take their next steps in education, employment and life.

The campaign comes as one in three Liverpool 16 to 18-year-olds choose to study at The City of Liverpool College, making it one of the city’s most influential educational institutions and a key part of Liverpool’s social and economic fabric.Created following visits to the College and conversations with students and staff, the poem reflects the diversity, creativity and determination that have long defined Liverpool and its people.

Elaine Bowker, Principal at The City of Liverpool College, said:

“For generations, The City of Liverpool College has been part of the story of Liverpool. Today, one in three Liverpool 16 to 18-year-olds choose to study with us, and our former students can be found in workplaces, communities and industries across the city region. “We wanted this campaign to feel unmistakably Liverpool. Not just to showcase the opportunities available at the College, but to celebrate the character, ambition and resilience that make this city special. “Joseph was the perfect person to help tell that story. His work is authentic, creative and rooted in Liverpool. He has captured what it means to be here, to belong here and to be building your future here.”

Joseph Roberts said:

“Liverpool has always had a strong sense of identity. It’s a city full of pride, humour, creativity and determination, and I wanted the poem to reflect those qualities. “Spending time at the College, meeting students and seeing the range of opportunities available was genuinely inspiring. What stood out was that everyone was on their own journey, but they all shared a sense of ambition and possibility. “The poem is about recognising where you are, being proud of where you come from and having the confidence to take the next step. That’s something that feels very Liverpool to me.”

The I’m Here campaign forms part of The City of Liverpool College’s ongoing commitment to supporting the next generation of talent, helping students develop the skills, confidence and opportunities needed to succeed in Liverpool and beyond.

The film is available to watch across The City of Liverpool College’s social media channels.