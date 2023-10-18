College explorers to again scale great heights for charity

A GROUP of intrepid explorers will again scale great heights for charity.

Led by Karl Jackson, the team from Coleg Cambria are aiming to raise more than £1,000 for Menstrual Health Project (MHP) by taking on the Cairngorm 4000s later this month.

They will brave the elements while journeying over three days across the 4,000ft+ mountains of the region, in Scotland’s eastern highlands, and camping in the wild.

Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology and site lead at the college’s Bersham Road site in Wrexham, Karl hopes the public will back their challenge and help the campaign, which was founded by friends Anna Cooper and Gabz Pearson.

“We are pleased to again be supported by the Anwyl Group as we take on another huge adventure for a brilliant cause,” he said.

“This is an incredible independent charity which is already having a major impact in supporting women nationwide, so we want to raise as much as we can to help them continue that amazing work.”

This latest fundraising drive comes just months after 16 staff from Bersham Road took on the Welsh Three Peaks in aid of Stepping Stones North Wales, climbing Snowdon, Cadair Idris and Pen y Fan in just 22 hours.

Menstrual Health Project’s mission is to provide practical support for those suffering with menstrual health concerns and conditionals, providing educational tools and resources.

Gabz and Anna created the organisation having struggled with endometriosis, and found nowhere to turn to for guidance and support.

“Endometriosis has impacted our lives considerably and is extremely debilitating,” they said.

“It is a constant battle of fatigue, pain, is emotionally draining and has social limitations.

“We decided it was time to use the knowledge and experience we have gathered to create something positive, channelling our passion for advocating and raising awareness, not only about endometriosis but all menstrual health concerns and conditions.”

Emma Williams-Tully, Fundraising Trustee for Menstrual Health Project, added:

“We are incredibly grateful for Karl and his team’s amazing fundraising efforts and for taking on such a challenge to ensure our charity can have vital funds.

“MHP is so thankful they have chosen to support us so we can help those who need it the most through educational resources such as toolkits, educational talks and workshops.

“Being a new charity means word of mouth is essential for us so we can grow and continue all the work we do.

“People like Karl and the team from Cambria are so kind, thoughtful, and empathetic to take time out of their lives to do something so selfless.

“Thank you again for supporting us, we wish them the best of luck with this epic challenge.”

To sponsor the team from Coleg Cambria, visit the JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/karl-jackson-1.

Visit www.menstrualhealthproject.org.uk for more news and information from Menstrual Health Project.

